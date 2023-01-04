ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

NWS: Union County tornado rated EF-1, peak winds of 105 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport has concluded the storm survey in Union County, AR, determining that a storm Monday morning produced an EF-1 tornado. At its maximum intensity, this tornado was approximately 350 yards wide, producing peak winds of 105 mph. The tornado traveled approximately 0.25 miles during its one minute stent on the ground. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

Woman robbed after surviving Farmerville tornado

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - A Farmerville resident says her home was robbed after a tornado tore through Union Parish on Dec. 13, 2022. Beth Tabor was first allowed back inside her home at Union Villa Apartments on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 4. Tabor said she knew something was wrong when she didn’t even have to turn the knob to open the door. When she walked inside, she immediately realized items had been stolen and dialed 911.
FARMERVILLE, LA
KNOE TV8

Jackson Parish suffers damage from recent tornado

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Jackson Parish was hit by a tornado on Jan. 2, 2023. The National Weather Service of Shreveport has rated the tornado an EF-2. Peak winds were estimated near 122 miles per hour. To learn how to protect yourself during severe weather, visit the National Weather Service...
JACKSON PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

NWS: Ashley County January tornado rated EF-0 to EF-2

ASHLEY COUNTY, Ark. (KNOE) - The NWS of Jackson has rated the Jan. 2, 2023, tornado in Ashley County, Ark. as an EF-0 to and EF-2. Here is what they had to say:. “Confidently, we can say there was tornado damage ranging from EF0 to EF2 extending from the intersection of Ashley 333 Road and Camp Road in the southern part of Ashley County all the way to the northern edge of Chicot County along AR Highway 35. For now we are going to call it a continuous track roughly 40 miles, unless we can get any better idea of gaps in the damage. The survey team is fairly confident it could be continuous even through the few swampy areas or sections of blocked road they couldn’t go down”
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

NWS: Jackson Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 122 mph

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that the tornado that moved through Jackson Parish on January 2nd was an EF-2 with peak winds of 122 mph. The tornado traveled about 15 miles in the 23 minutes that it was on the ground, reaching a maximum width of 1928 yards. According to the National Weather Service’s storm survey, three residents received minor injuries. No fatalities have been reported.
JACKSON PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Haile residents experience power outages following last night’s severe weather

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Local areas experienced severe weather Monday evening into the early hours of Tuesday morning. Haile, La. residents in Union Parish are dealing with power outages due to damaged transmission towers in the community. Entergy confirmed several transmission structures are down in Union Parish following last night’s severe weather. Entergy crews […]
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe business cleans up debris near Breard St. after storm damages

Sterlington wide receiver recorded 19 touchdown receptions in two seasons. Monday night’s storm directly hit electric infrastructure in Union Parish, causing power outages. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 7 hours ago. KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
fgazette.com

UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Cook, Thomas William, 1/11/1985; 145 Dogwood Lane, Farmerville, Louisiana 71241; Driving On Roadway Laned For Traffic, Tail Lamps, Resisting An Officer, Possession Of Alcoholic Beverages In Motor Vehicles- Open Container No Inspection Sticker Owens, Joshua Obrian, 11/2/1992; 203 Par Rd Lot 7, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant) Barnes, Kataysia Shardae, 8/ 27/ 1995; 1007 Robert St, Ruston, Louisiana 71270; Fugitive From Justice (Outside Agency Warrant), Obstruction Of Justice, Possession Of Schedule I- Misd, Possession Of Schedule IV, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id, Resisting An Officer- Refusal To Give Name/Id.
UNION PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Town of Lake Providence’s water tower now repaired, turns water on

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Town Hall officials in Lake Providence say the water is now back. The town cut off the water Wednesday morning after they discovered a leakage on the water tower over New Year’s weekend. Repairs to the water tower are now complete as of Jan. 4, 2023, according to Mayor Bobby Amacker of Lake Providence.
LAKE PROVIDENCE, LA

