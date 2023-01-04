ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Snow for the history records in parts of South Dakota

By Rae Yost
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.

The snow from Monday (Jan. 2) into Tuesday (Jan. 3) may not surpass the 26 inches that fell in Sioux Falls on Feb. 17 and 18, 1962, but it’s likely going to reach the top 10. The city received 16.6 inches of snow on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, 1968. That ranks third in heaviest 24-hour snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 11:15 a.m. today, Sioux Falls had around 11.5 inches of snow. As of 4 p.m. it was more than 12 inches.

South Dakota State University’s Mesonet weather tracker listed the snow depth in Sioux Falls at 11 inches at 6 a.m. today. At 11:45 a.m., the snow depth was 17 inches.

The city of Mitchell could get as much as 20 inches. While it may not fall exactly in a 24 hour period, it will be significant amount, even when compared to the record 24 inches that fell on March 10, 1956.

Snow in Mitchell as of Tuesday morning. Photo from Charmayne Marie Henrickson

The last time Pickstown got this much snowfall was 17 inches on Jan. 18, 2017. KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt said at noon today, Pickstown was reporting 19 inches.

Humbolt reported 16 inches by noon today.

Crystal Mariner was working at the Friendlys Fuel Stop in Humboldt on Jan. 3. The snow had lessened by 2 p.m. but Mariner said the city got at least that reported 16 inches.

The fuel stop was open before 6 a.m. today as Mariner. A local snow removal company was plowing the parking lot at 5 a.m.

“This is his third time today,” Mariner said as the snow remover was again clearing the lot a 2 p.m.

The fuel stop has had customers who need fuel to operate snow removal equipment and customers picking up other necessities, she said.

“We’ve got travelers who haven’t been able to get where they are going,” Mariner said. “They were passing through and have stopped since this morning.”

The business is a safe spot for travelers to wait, she said.

“People are grateful we’ve been open,” Mariner said.

Crooks reported 18 inches earlier on Jan. 3 but by late afternoon it increased to 22 inches. One year ago, no snowfall was reported in Crooks.

Armour reported 20 inches by noon today (Jan. 3). A year ago there was no snow and only a snow depth of 1.2 inches, according to the Farmers Almanac website.

KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec said at 4:30 p.m. Armour had 26 inches of snow.

Don Huebner was working at H and H Electric in Armour at around 2:45 p.m. today.

“I live across the street from where I work,” Huebner said. He walked to work but it wasn’t easy.

“It’s tough. It’s way over my knees,” Huebner said.

He’s lived in Armour since 1985. This is the first time he can recall this large of a snowfall.

The city is quiet, other than a few payloaders out moving snow, he said.

It’s quiet at his work too, which allows him to catch up on some tasks, Huebner said.

As of about 3 p.m., it was still snowing in Armour, he said. It had let up but the snow returned.

The city of Winner got 31 inches of snow in December this year. A foot of snow fell on Dec. 31, 2021, which is the record.

KELOLAND meteorologists predict that Winner will likely get 12 inches or slightly more in this storm. Meteorologist Jay Trobec said that Winner had 16 inches as of 4 p.m. and the storm had reduced in power and snowfall in that area by 4 p.m.

Winner got 12 inches on Jan. 19, 1988. The most ever for one day in January.

A KELOLAND Live Cam photo of Winner at about noon on Tuesday.

The Yankton area had a big snowfall on 16 inches on Jan. 20, 1988. The area got 12 inches on Feb. 24, 2017.

Two days in January in 1949 were big snow days in Gregory. The city received 6 inches on Jan. 3 and another 10 inches on Jan. 10. Seventeen inches of snow were recorded on Jan. 20, 1988.

A section of southwestern Minnesota is expected to get 10 to 16 inches of snow.

Pipestone, Minnesota, got 2 inches on Jan. 3, 1975. That’s the high for Jan. 3. It had a total snowfall for January of 9 inches by Jan. 3, 1960.

Snow in Pipestone as of early Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy of Julie Carrow

Marshall, Minnesota, got 16 inches of snow on Feb. 20, 1952, 14.5 inches fell on Nov. 27, 2001, and 12 inches on Dec. 28, 1982.

The National Weather Service website data for Worthington is from Dec. 1, 1971 and after.

Worthington’s last January double digit snowfall was on Jan. 20, 1988, when 12 inches fell. The area got 13 inches on Dec. 28, 1982.

