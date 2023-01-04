ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI

In the Kitchen: Chicken Livers Lyonnaise

This morning in the kitchen, we welcome back Chef and Owner of Pot au Feu, Bob Burke, making Chicken Livers Lyonnaise. Add oil to hot sauté pan. Dredge livers in flour with salt and pepper. Sauté livers on high heat. Add julienned onion slices and sauté until tender...
Dicle Belul

Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce

Alfredo SaucePhoto byeaterscollective (unsplash)onUnsplash. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a sauce recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Creamy Alfredo Sauce.
agupdate.com

Tuscan Chicken with White Beans

4 oz. Sartori Classic Parmesan cheese, finely shredded and divided. 2 cans (15.5 ounces each) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained. Cook pasta according to package directions; drain. Keep warm. Flatten chicken to 1/2-inch thickness. Season with the garlic powder, salt and pepper. Melt 2 T. butter in a 4-quart Dutch...
Epicurious

Easy Fried Rice

This easy fried rice recipe—which comes together in just about 30 minutes—is my go-to method for cleaning out the fridge and using up leftover rice. There are no hard and fast rules here; I often riff on the recipe by using bacon, char siu, or even leftover roast chicken in place of Chinese preserved sausage (lap cheong) and toss in an extra handful of leafy greens such as chopped bok choy or kale. Sliced shiitake mushrooms would be delicious too.
Simplemost

Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
marthastewart.com

How to Keep Bagged Salad Fresh for as Long as Possible, According to Food Scientists

Whether you call them salad leaves or leafy greens, vegetables such as kale, spinach, and lettuces are some of the most versatile foods you can eat. They're right at home in myriad dishes, from colorful salads to hearty sandwiches. Leafy green vegetables are also teeming with essential nutrients, including vitamin C and calcium.
Epicurious

Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu

This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
Gin Lee

Air-fried chicken without breading

Air-fried chicken without breading/Photo byGin Lee. Wouldn't it be so nice to make fried chicken without all the added mess? Let me show you how that's absolutely possible. Today, I am preparing air-fried chicken legs. For this recipe, I use a mixture of spices to make an all purpose seasoning mix. (The recipe for the all purpose spice mix is included down below.) I don't use flour, eggs, milk, or any type of cooking oil. The drumsticks are amazingly delicious! The chicken skin is crispy on the outside, with its seasoned crust and it stays moist and juicy on the inside.
Ridley's Wreckage

Spicy Thai Noodles- 20 Minutes

20 minute Spicy Thai NoodlesPhoto byR.Gerner/Canva. Where do I start with this recipe? I love anything noodles, anything spicy, anything Thai and anything that's quick and easy! These noodles are very simple to make but pack a huge flavor punch! This is a great way to spice up your weekly meal plan. Make a big batch because the next days Spicy Thai Noodle lunch is just as delicious if not better!
leitesculinaria.com

Carrot Fries with Chipotle Sauce

These carrot fries with chipotle sauce are a stealthy healthy way to get everyone at your table to enjoy their veggies. Carrot sticks are tossed in a gluten-free coating and roasted until crispy. The sweet and spicy chipotle dipping sauce that’s served alongside takes these veggie fries over the top.
AOL Corp

Ina Garten's fave Lodge cast iron pan is just $20 right now — save up to 50%

We turn to Ina Garten for her delicious yet simple recipes and cookware recommendations, so when we spotted her favorite cast iron pan on sale, we had to share the news ASAP. Few chefs have as much of an impact as Ina, aka the Barefoot Contessa. The award-winning culinary mastermind is famous for her deconstructed simple French dishes, with a focus on spending less time in the kitchen and more on entertaining guests.
Gin Lee

Country-fried round steak

Today, I used beef round steak to prepare my country-fried steak, but I have used deer (venison) steak, tenderized pork steak, and even minute steaks to make this very same recipe. It's truly a southern recipe, and it's absolutely delicious when it's prepared.
The Kitchn

Shrimp Creole

Shrimp Creole is a spicy shrimp stew that encapsulates everything I love about Southern food. It’s deeply flavored from a delicious shrimp stock and the holy trinity of onion, bell pepper, and celery — and there’s a peppery kick that keeps you coming back for more. It’s served ladled over a bowl of steaming white rice, and I’m always a very happy camper as I dig in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy