Here it is…what you’ve been waiting for! This Ready to Move-In, ALMOST NEW HOME is sure to accommodate and please any family’s needs. This thoughtfully planned out 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,095 sq ft home is the perfect combination of space and comfort. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the beautiful LVP floors throughout the main areas with its large OPEN LAYOUT and 9ft ceilings. The kitchen has a large quartz island/walk-in pantry and opens to the Dining Area and the Great Room that makes entertaining a breeze! The Master bedroom is on the main floor while there are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs along with a nicely sized LOFT. This unit is an end unit and features a two car garage and a fully fenced backyard. These units also provide worry-free living as all lawncare, exterior maintenance, exterior painting, roof maintenance, and water/irrigation is covered under the HOA dues! Come see for yourself, then make it your own!

AUBURN, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO