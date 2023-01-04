Read full article on original website
Auburn gymnastics beam preview: Tigers see iron sharpen iron as one of nation’s top beam squads
Auburn has one of the single best beam teams in the entire country, and has all six starters back for 2023 ready again to chase down more medals, but that doesn’t mean the Tigers can rest any on their laurels. Updates to code are causing some tweaks in routines...
Auburn gymnastics bars preview: Suni Lee letting loose with world-class skills in 2023
She broke the “gymternet” again — sending social media into a buzz with her bar routine at the preseason intrasquad meet in December. Fans fawned over her new straddled jaeger and her daring combinations, the Olympic gold medalist again bringing some of the most dazzling skills in the elite world of gymnastics to the NCAA stage.
Auburn’s season-opening Super 16 meet to be televised on Big Ten Network
The Auburn gymnastics team’s epic opening meet will be televised on the Big Ten Network, the Super 16 event announced Wednesday. No. 5 Auburn competes with No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Michigan and No. 10 UCLA at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday in Las Vegas in the headliner session of the Super 16.
Auburn gymnastics season preview: Outlooks for vault, bars, beam and floor
The 2023 Auburn gymnastics season opens Saturday night in Las Vegas. (4) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Auburn-Opelika named top-five growth city in America by U-Haul
Every year U-Haul releases data on the top growth cities and states in America, as defined by the number of one-way truck rentals it sees in a calendar year. This annual report, called the U-Haul Growth Index, listed the Auburn-Opelika area as the No. 5 growth city in America for 2022. The past year marks a return to the top of the index for the local area. Auburn-Opelika was listed at No. 4 in 2020 but tumbled to No. 23 in 2021.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $334,900
Here it is…what you’ve been waiting for! This Ready to Move-In, ALMOST NEW HOME is sure to accommodate and please any family’s needs. This thoughtfully planned out 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2,095 sq ft home is the perfect combination of space and comfort. As you enter the foyer, you will notice the beautiful LVP floors throughout the main areas with its large OPEN LAYOUT and 9ft ceilings. The kitchen has a large quartz island/walk-in pantry and opens to the Dining Area and the Great Room that makes entertaining a breeze! The Master bedroom is on the main floor while there are 2 additional bedrooms upstairs along with a nicely sized LOFT. This unit is an end unit and features a two car garage and a fully fenced backyard. These units also provide worry-free living as all lawncare, exterior maintenance, exterior painting, roof maintenance, and water/irrigation is covered under the HOA dues! Come see for yourself, then make it your own!
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Nonprofit that helped rebuild Beauregard after 2019 tornado to build new homes in Opelika
To build three houses in one week may seem like a daunting task. But big challenges are the norm for the Chattahoochee Fuller Center. It’s the same team, after all, that rebuilt 20 new homes in Beauregard after the 2019 tornado. In October of this year, the group plans...
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $274,900
Welcome to our Benton D Floorplan with 1713 SF of Open Living Space. Stylish Open Concept One Level with Tons of Charm! Cheerful & Bright Entry Foyer, Spacious Great Room with Trey Ceilings & Wood Burning Fireplace, Open Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash & Stainless Appliances. Large Kitchen Island open to the Quaint Eating Area. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, as the Perfect Family Catch all. Split Bedroom plan offers Large Owner’s Suite conveniently tucked off Great Room. Owner’s Suite offers tons of Natural Lighting and Trey Ceilings. Owner’s Bath with Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Additional Bedrooms are Light Filled with Ample Closet Space. Two Car Garage & Covered Rear Patio perfect for Outdoor Entertaining. Enjoy our durable Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout Main Living areas & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2023 in Opelika, AL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Auburn Police arrest two juveniles on burglary and theft charges
After responding to an alarm at a business located in the 1600 block of Opelika Road on Sunday, Auburn police officers arrested two 15-year-old juveniles, from Auburn and Tuskegee. Responding officers said they confirmed that forced entry had been made into the business. The two juvenile suspects were located by...
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
‘Get moving for kids in foster care’: BigHouse gears up to host Hustle 5K and Fun Run Jan. 21
The BigHouse Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports foster families, is gearing up for the first BigHouse Hustle 5K and Fun Run on Jan. 21. Participants can choose the Fun Run, a one mile route which begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m., or choose the 5K, a 3.1 mile route which begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 10 a.m. Both routes will start at the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National located at 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail in Opelika.
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for January 5
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (6) updates to this series since Updated 30 min ago.
