Read full article on original website
Related
Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
The 7 Investigators obtained video of a local judge at a recent conference that raises questions about the relationship between judges and professional guardians.
EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards
State environmental regulators are appealing a judge's ruling invalidating Michigan's new, tougher regulations of nonstick PFAS chemicals in drinking water and groundwater, following a major chemical manufacturer's lawsuit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has filed an appeal with the State Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a November ruling by a state Court of Claims judge that the agency failed to adequately consider the costs businesses might incur as a result of new,...
WLNS
JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
Audit: Michigan UIA couldn't support $10.2B of payments
(The Center Square) – An audit released Friday from the Office of Auditor General Doug Ringler marked 11 “material conditions” – the most severe rating – for how the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency operated during the pandemic, which resulted in losing billions of taxpayer dollars. The audit found the UIA couldn’t support the appropriateness of $10.2 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, mostly because it added invalid eligibility criteria in the PUA application and didn't require some PUA claimants to certify they met federal eligibility...
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio
(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
Many fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine waiting for lawsuit decision
Lawsuits against Blue Cross Blue Shield continue to pour in, one year after hundreds of people were fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
WILX-TV
MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. Issued by the department, the request for proposals will strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. According to MDHHS, human...
deadlinedetroit.com
"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?
Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
wgvunews.org
GVSU business professor weighs in on minimum wage impacts
Michigan’s minimum wage is now above $10 per hour, the highest record in state history. Wages could see another increase this year, but will it be enough to battle inflation? WGVU spoke Grand Valley State University's Seidman College of Business to learn more. In January Michigan’s minimum wage took...
Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan
Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
WILX-TV
Troopers seek participants for National Missing Children’s Poster Day Contest
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th-grade students in Michigan to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing or exploited children....
beckersdental.com
Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures
Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan
Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel
FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
WILX-TV
Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
Detroit News
Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs
Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
Comments / 0