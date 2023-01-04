ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Audit shows MI UIA granted billions of fraudulent dollars

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A new state audit criticized the way Michigan’s unemployment insurance agency’ handled the pandemic. Chad Owney, a Lansing resident knows first-hand just how crazy the unemployment system can be. He says been trying to get unemployment for months after being laid off from his job, eventually being forced to live in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

EGLE appeals judge's rejection of new PFAS water standards

State environmental regulators are appealing a judge's ruling invalidating Michigan's new, tougher regulations of nonstick PFAS chemicals in drinking water and groundwater, following a major chemical manufacturer's lawsuit. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has filed an appeal with the State Court of Appeals seeking to overturn a November ruling by a state Court of Claims judge that the agency failed to adequately consider the costs businesses might incur as a result of new,...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

JOB ALERT: Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Department of Corrections is hiring health care professionals for several fields and offering great pay and benefits. They are also hiring corrections officers and said each facility operates like a small city. That means there are needs for a wide array of positions,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Audit: Michigan UIA couldn't support $10.2B of payments

(The Center Square) – An audit released Friday from the Office of Auditor General Doug Ringler marked 11 “material conditions” – the most severe rating – for how the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency operated during the pandemic, which resulted in losing billions of taxpayer dollars. The audit found the UIA couldn’t support the appropriateness of $10.2 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments, mostly because it added invalid eligibility criteria in the PUA application and didn't require some PUA claimants to certify they met federal eligibility...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Poll: Michiganders approve of right to work by 2:1 ratio

(The Center Square) – Approximately twice as many Michiganders approve of a right-to-work law than oppose it, according to a statewide poll released Thursday by TargetPoint Consulting on behalf of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The TPC poll concluded 58% of 800 Michigan voters surveyed support the state’s legislation; 29% of respondents oppose it. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 3.5%; Michigan has about 8.2 million registered voters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Gov. Whitmer encourages Michiganders to take advantage of health care savings

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - With 10 days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

MDHHS expands program to help human trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is looking for proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. Issued by the department, the request for proposals will strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. According to MDHHS, human...
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

"The Week That Was:' Replacing Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Who Are The Likely Contenders?

Host Saeed Khan talks with guests, attorney Tiffany Ellis, 910 AM host Adolph Mongo, veteran journalist Nancy Derringer and Deadline Detroit co-founder Allan Lengel. They talk about who will replace Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who is not running for re-election; the Kevin McCarthy mess; new laws in Lansing go into effect; Ottawa County has taken a hard right and the AG is investigating, and Schmuck of the Week.
MICHIGAN STATE
wgvunews.org

GVSU business professor weighs in on minimum wage impacts

Michigan’s minimum wage is now above $10 per hour, the highest record in state history. Wages could see another increase this year, but will it be enough to battle inflation? WGVU spoke Grand Valley State University's Seidman College of Business to learn more. In January Michigan’s minimum wage took...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan

Michigan remains center stage in documents released by the now-defunct Jan. 6, 2021, committee. While it had already been reported that Michigan legislators had been approached in December 2020 by the campaign of former president Donald Trump seeking their support for a scheme to put forward alternate electors, documents from the committee this week indicate […] The post Jan. 6 committee docs indicate five Michigan legislators agreed to support fake elector plan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Troopers seek participants for National Missing Children’s Poster Day Contest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police (MSP) Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting 5th-grade students in Michigan to participate in the 2023 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The annual contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while discussing the issue of missing or exploited children....
MICHIGAN STATE
beckersdental.com

Michigan raises reimbursement rates for dental procedures

Michigan has raised the reimbursement rates for dental procedures performed in outpatient hospitals and ASCs. The minimum Medicaid payment rates for dental services provided under general anesthesia at outpatient hospitals were raised to $2,300 and $1,495 for services provided at ASCs. The policy also switched the reimbursement methodology for dental services provided in these settings from the outpatient prospective payment system to a Medicaid fee schedule.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Governor approves veterans cemetery in Northern Michigan

Michigan’s first state-owned veterans cemetery is coming up-north. A bill that will both allocate funding and give the state permission to purchase land in either Crawford or Presque Isle counties was signed into law by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week. Her signature marks the end of a two-year legislative...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Whitmer picks Frankenmuth native as state’s chief legal counsel

FRANKENMUTH, MI — A Frankenmuth native will serve as the chief legal counsel for the state’s executive office, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced. Christina Grossi worked in the state’s attorney general office for 12 years including, most recently, as the chief deputy attorney general until last month, when Whitmer announced Grossi as the next chief legal counsel.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Rural areas across Michigan face internet issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Technology connects people around the world and having an unreliable connection can be detrimental. Heather Lewis lives in Williamston and constantly deals with her devices not loading. Lewis is a teacher at Williamston High School and does a lot of work from home. “There’s never a moment...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Matt DePerno challenges GOP chair contenders to cover convention costs

Lansing — Michigan Republican Party chairman candidate Matt DePerno challenged his opponents' campaigns on Friday to each chip in $20,000 to cover the costs of the February GOP convention in Lansing. DePerno, a Kalamazoo lawyer and former candidate for attorney general, issued his request on the day of the...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy