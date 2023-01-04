ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County man arrested for arson of an occupied building

By David Sorensen
 3 days ago

ITHACA, NY ( WETM ) – Ithaca Police are reporting that a man from Enfield has been arrested and charged with arson after he allegedly set fire to a building while knowing that there were people inside who could have been injured.

Last night shortly after 9 PM Ithaca Fire Department along with Ithaca Police Department were called to a report of a fire alarm/possible structure fire in the 200 block of South Cayuga Street. There was a confirmed fire, and during the investigation Aaron J. Blume, 36 years old of Enfield, NY was identified as a suspect.

According to police, Blumen is alleged to have entered the occupied dwelling and intentionally started a fire while knowing that there were multiple people inside that could have been injured. At this time, there have been no reported injuries.

Police have arrested Blume and he is charged with Arson 2nd Degree, a Class B Felony, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th, a Class A Misdemeanor. Blume was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court and remanded to the Tompkins County jail on $10,000 bail.

Anyone with knowledge or information related to this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department at one of the methods below.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245
Police Administration: 607-272-9973
Police Tipline: 607-330-0000
Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

