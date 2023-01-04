ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pothole repairs ongoing along I-640 in North Knox, TDOT says

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A “large number of potholes” along both eastbound and westbound Interstate 640 in the Knox County area led to emergency road work Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast

Traffic flow in the area of the potholes will remain at one lane as crews work to improve the road. Crews began the emergency road work around 7 a.m. between mile markers 8.4 and 10. The main spot is just beyond mile marker 8 in the eastbound direction.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said Wednesday morning that the potholes have formed in the areas that were previously shoulder areas with traffic now shifted in that area for construction to continue.

“We have experienced a large number of potholes on I-640 in both the EB and WB directions over the course of Tuesday’s rain event,” Nagi said in a tweet th r ead regarding the pothole repairs.

Nagi also said TDOT is having the contractor, Rogers Group Inc., address multiple locations along I-640 eastbound and westbound lanes throughout the area. TDOT HELP Trucks will be in the area as part of normal activities.

    (Photo: TDOT)
    (Photo: TDOT)
    (Photo: TDOT)
Study: TN ranked 8th worst state in nation for potholes

“Due to the number and location and warmer weather expected today, the contractor will be paving these areas with hot mix asphalt in hopes to remediate any deficiencies,” Nagi said. “Motorists should expect delays and seek alternate routes.”

In June 2022, TDOT launched the hotline, “833-TDOTFIX,” a virtual call center that operates Monday-Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers on Tennessee interstates and state routes can report potholes and other maintenance issues that could be hazardous.

WATE 6 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers says when it comes to potholes – weather is the problem . View his explainer video here .

Weathers says as cars move up and down the roadways, it causes imperfections or cracks in the asphalt over time. As it rains, water fills into those cracks and pools beneath the road’s surface. Then, as it gets cold enough, the pooled water freezes and expands, forcing the roadway upward, then it thaws; as this happens, gaps form underneath the road surfaces and as more cars drive over that – potholes are formed.

How weather creates potholes

Rain swept through the region Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. The rain is expected to taper off around midday Wednesday with a decrease in afternoon clouds, according to the WATE 6 Storm Team Forecast .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

