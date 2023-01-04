Read full article on original website
Amazon to slash more than 18,000 jobs in escalation of cuts
Amazon.com is laying off more than 18,000 employees - the biggest reduction in its history - in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying it followed the company's annual planning process.
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
Health care company Baxter to spin off kidney unit; COO resigns
Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned. The spinoff will become an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months, Baxter said Friday in a statement. Baxter is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business that provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries, including a possible sale or separation.
U.S. hiring solid while wages cool, giving Fed room to slow hikes
The U.S. labor market stayed resilient last month while wage gains cooled, raising hopes that the economy may dodge a recession and the Federal Reserve will further slow its aggressive campaign of interest-rate hikes. Nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 in December, capping a near-record year for job growth, a Labor Department...
Southwest expects fourth-quarter loss after flight cancellations
Southwest Airlines said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as it grapples with costs associated with an operations meltdown that forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights in late December. The chaos over the holiday period will result in a negative fourth-quarter impact in the range of $725 million to...
U.S. labor data surprise as job market runs hotter than forecast
Data out Thursday reinforced the strength of the labor market, with hiring at U.S. companies far exceeding expectations and applications for jobless benefits falling to a three-month low. Private payrolls increased 235,000 last month, led by small- and medium-sized businesses, according to data from ADP Research Institute in collaboration with...
Women rarely manage ETFs. Meet the team looking to change that.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The $6.5 trillion U.S. ETF industry boomed in 2022 as innovative product debuts and market volatility fueled a near-record number of launches. But the fanfare revealed a major flaw in the space: the lack of women helming the funds.
Airbus CEO says supply-chain issues remain amid strong demand
Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury said supply-chain issues will continue to hold back the aerospace industry this year amid continued strong demand. Speaking at an event of the French aerospace lobby Gifas - which Faury also heads - the CEO said the industry faces a shortage both of parts and qualified employees.
Laid-off Twitter workers remain in limbo over severance pay
Twitter employees who were laid off shortly after Elon Musk took over are still awaiting details of their severance packages months after being let go, leading to further legal trouble for the new owner. Musk laid off roughly 50% of Twitter's more than 7,000 employees on Nov. 4, just a...
N.Y. sues ex-Celsius CEO for allegedly duping crypto investors
Former Celsius Network Chief Executive Officer Alex Mashinsky, whose once high-flying crypto lender went bankrupt last year, was sued for alleged fraud by the New York attorney general - the latest fallout from turmoil in the industry. Mashinsky, who co-founded Celsius, duped hundreds of thousands of investors out of billions...
Elon Musk secures record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune, according to Guinness World Records
While the true figure is unclear, Musk's losses appear to easily surpass those of the previous record-holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.
Ryanair boosts profit forecast after strong Christmas demand
Ryanair Holdings, Europe's biggest discount airline, raised its full-year profit target following a stronger-than-expected Christmas travel period, spurring gains across European airline stocks. Earnings for the 12 months through March this year could reach €1.425 billion, versus a previous target of as much as €1.2 billion, Ryanair said after markets...
Fed's George says rates should stay above 5% well into 2024
Federal Reserve officials started the new year reiterating their concerns about U.S. inflation being too hot, with one regional president saying interest rates should remain high well into 2024 to cool price growth. "I have raised my forecast over 5%," Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George said...
Venezuela teeters back on hyperinflation as prices surge
Venezuela could soon enter another hyperinflationary period as President Nicolás Maduro cranked up the money-printing press to increase spending at year-end, according to private estimates. Data from a private research group shows that the nation's consumer price index likely rose by 37% in December from the month prior, with...
Smart Money: Use Your Values to Set Your Goals
This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
TuboTax Deluxe is 36% off on Amazon ahead of tax season
Now that 2022 has come to an end, it’s time to get ready for the new year. Unfortunately, one of the things you still have to finish up from last year is your taxes. Sure, you could opt to pay a professional to do your taxes for you, but that can be expensive. Although they’re certainly not easy, taxes aren’t too hard to do if you have the right software. And if you can get a deal on it, even better.
Business Highlights: Job gains, Twitter leak
WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers added a solid 223,000 jobs in December, evidence that the economy remains healthy even as the Federal Reserve is rapidly raising interest rates to try to slow economic growth and the pace of hiring. With companies continuing to add jobs across the economy, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching a 53-year low. All told, the December jobs report suggested that the labor market may be cooling in a way that could aid the Fed’s fight against high inflation. Last month’s gain was the smallest in two years, and it extended a hiring slowdown for most of 2022.
You’ll Now Have Access to Free Wifi on All Delta Flights
And thanks to Delta, in partnership with T-Mobile, they soon will — or, at least on most domestic mainline flights, they will. Starting February 1, the airline announced in a release, it will become “the first major U.S. airline to offer free wifi as a core element of its customer experience.” (In this context, “major U.S. airline” implies U.S. carriers with more than 30 million DOT enplanements, which conveniently disqualifies JetBlue — an airline that has long provided its passengers, regardless of fare, with free wifi.)
