MySanAntonio
AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) _ AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share. The results...
Southwest expects fourth-quarter loss after flight cancellations
Southwest Airlines said it expects a fourth-quarter loss as it grapples with costs associated with an operations meltdown that forced it to cancel more than 16,700 flights in late December. The chaos over the holiday period will result in a negative fourth-quarter impact in the range of $725 million to...
Health care company Baxter to spin off kidney unit; COO resigns
Baxter International Inc. shares swooned after the company announced a plan to split off its biggest unit, kidney care, and its operating chief resigned. The spinoff will become an independent publicly traded company within the next 12 to 18 months, Baxter said Friday in a statement. Baxter is also pursuing strategic alternatives for its BioPharma Solutions business that provides contract manufacturing services to the pharma and biotech industries, including a possible sale or separation.
Stitch Fix to cut 20% of salaried workers as CEO steps down
Stitch Fix said Thursday that it will cut about 20% of salaried employees and that Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Spaulding will step down. Spaulding, who became CEO in August 2021, will be replaced by founder Katrina Lake in the interim while the company searches for a successor. Stitch Fix, a San Francisco-based online personal styling platform, also said it will close its Salt Lake City distribution center.
