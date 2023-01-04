Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Related
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
Police search for suspect who shot 19-year-old at basketball court
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a man who shot a 19-year-old on the north side. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday on Parkstone Boulevard. When police arrived, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the arm. Authorities said that...
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
San Antonio bar being investigated where Councilman Perry consumed 14 drinks before driving, report says
SAN ANTONIO — Following San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry's DWI arrest stemming from a Nov. 6 crash, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is investigating the bar he was at prior, Evil Olive. Located on the north side, Evil Olive is where Perry consumed 14 alcoholic drinks within a...
San Antonio store clerk accused of pocketing $31,000 worth of lottery tickets
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police accuse a store clerk of pocketing lottery tickets worth $31,000. Police arrested 37-year-old Mayra Rios Wednesday. They charge her with felony theft and felony lottery fraud. Jennifer Rodriguez, a department spokesperson, said the Texas Lottery Commission alerted the High Time Smoke and Vape...
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. The victim remains in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday, SAPD told KENS 5.
Teen injured following shooting near downtown, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 19-year-old female was injured after being shot near downtown Saturday morning, officials say. A little before 2:30 a.m., San Antonio Police responded to the 300 block of North Santa Rosa at the Children's Hospital after receiving word that a 19-year-old female showed up with a gunshot wound.
Police suspect speeding to blame for crash that pinned man inside his vehicle
SAN ANTONIO — Police suspect speeding is to blame for pinning a man inside his vehicle after he crashed into the wall of a highway. It happened at Loop 410 and Perrin Beitel on the northeast side of town around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters were able to extricate the...
Christmas Eve accident leaves 14-year-old hospitalized with major burns
SAN ANTONIO — An accident on Christmas Eve left a 14-year-old San Antonian in the hospital with burns to over most of his body. Two weeks later, the family is trying to cope as he recovers. Presents still wait under the tree for Marcus Rutledge Jr., who spent Christmas...
foxsanantonio.com
FOUND: Police say the 15-year-old was safely located
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl last seen Thursday on the West Side. San Antonio Police are looking for Neveah Terrazas, 15, who was last seen on Potosi Street near South Laredo Street. Neveah is 5 foot, 9 inches tall, 210 pounds with straight shoulder...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
Man walked into traffic, hit by car on northeast-side
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in stable condition after police say he simply walked into traffic and was hit by a small car. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on I-35 at Eisenhauer Rd on the northeast-side. When officers arrived at the location they found a man in...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
Police need your help finding suspect who shot, killed man
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a 21-year-old man on the west-side back in December. It happened on December 16 on the 5600 block of Culebra Rd near Callaghan Rd. Police say the victim, Brandon...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0