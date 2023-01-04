ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
whdh.com

Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crews battle large fire in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
PEABODY, MA
whdh.com

Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Worcester police warning residents of a spike in car break-ins

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents of a spike in car break-ins in the area. Officials say the break-ins have been happening in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant, and Chandler Streets. Most of the cars were broken into were unlocked and broken into during the overnight hours.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Nine people displaced after fire reignites at Brockton home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people are without a home Friday morning after a fire reignited at a home on Bartlett Street in Brockton. Officials say the fire started in the basement of the home around 8 p.m. Thursday and firefighters thought they had put it out. However, the fire spread up the back of the house and into the third floor.
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames

Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
COHASSET, MA
CBS Boston

Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston

BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court. 
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting

Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with shooting on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station that injured a 60-year-old woman. Police say 33-year-old Dason Alves of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm-related charges.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Westboro police investigating a string of break-ins

WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Police are investigating five commercial and residential breaks within a 48-hour period beginning on Monday, January 2. The first break-in occurred at Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street. Police said the restaurant was ransacked and money was stolen. The next day, a spa, nail salon,...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays

BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January. 
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
WORCESTER, MA
WMUR.com

Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’

WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
WINCHENDON, MA

