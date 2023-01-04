Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
whdh.com
Car gets hit by Commuter Rail train after getting stuck on tracks in Ashland
ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A car got hit by an Commuter Rail train Thursday night after getting stuck on the tracks, said MBTA Transit Police. The incident happened at 7 p.m. when the driver took a wrong turn in the area of Front Street and ended up on the tracks.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
whdh.com
Truck flips on I-93 north in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer flipped over on I-93 north in Andover Thursday morning. The incident happened near Exit 38. The truck flipped over the guard rail and landed on its roof. The right lane of the highway was closed during the morning commute. The crash was cleared just...
whdh.com
Worcester police warning residents of a spike in car break-ins
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are warning residents of a spike in car break-ins in the area. Officials say the break-ins have been happening in the areas of Chatham, Pleasant, and Chandler Streets. Most of the cars were broken into were unlocked and broken into during the overnight hours.
whdh.com
Nine people displaced after fire reignites at Brockton home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people are without a home Friday morning after a fire reignited at a home on Bartlett Street in Brockton. Officials say the fire started in the basement of the home around 8 p.m. Thursday and firefighters thought they had put it out. However, the fire spread up the back of the house and into the third floor.
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
Man charged in extensive car vandalism spree in East Boston
BOSTON - Boston Police have arrested a man who they say keyed several cars in East Boston recently.Santos Moscoso, 47, was taken into custody Thursday. He's charged with 38 counts of "willful and malicious destruction of property over $1,200," police said in a statement Friday.There's no word yet on a motive for the vandalism.Drivers told WBZ-TV someone went up and down Bremen Street twice in the last month keying cars. In some instances, insurance will not cover the vandalism."The personal destruction of property in the city is unbelievable," Nikki Mackin, who had her car keyed, told WBZ Wednesday.Moscoso will be arraigned Friday in East Boston District Court.
East Boston man arrested in connection to 20 cars keyed, charged with 38 counts of vandalism
BOSTON — Boston Police have arrested a man in connection to 20 cars being keyed in the same neighborhood. According to BPD, Santos Moscoso, 47, of East Boston was arrested and charged with 38 counts of “Willful and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1200.00.”. People who live on...
NECN
Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
whdh.com
Police arrest suspect wanted in connection with shooting on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station that injured a 60-year-old woman. Police say 33-year-old Dason Alves of Dorchester is facing charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and numerous other firearm-related charges.
whdh.com
Police: Suspect arrested, charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with 38 counts of vandalism in East Boston, according to police. Officials say 47-year-old Santos Moscoso was taken into custody at 74 Sumer Street on Thursday. Moscoso was wanted for several warrants issued out of East Boston District Court for...
whdh.com
Westboro police investigating a string of break-ins
WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Westborough Police are investigating five commercial and residential breaks within a 48-hour period beginning on Monday, January 2. The first break-in occurred at Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street. Police said the restaurant was ransacked and money was stolen. The next day, a spa, nail salon,...
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
whdh.com
Worcester PD looking to ID man wanted for questioning after 7-Eleven robbery
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, following a robbery at a convenience store. On the department’s Facebook page, Worcester police shared several photos of a male they say officers want to question after a robbery happened at a 7-Eleven on Park Avenue. Further details on the robbery were not released.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
WMUR.com
Crash in Manchester knocks out Comcast service to parts of city
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A crash in Manchester Wednesday afternoon knocked out Comcast service in parts of the city. Police said a truck rolled over on East Industrial Park Drive and pulled down a pole and wires. A Comcast fiber line was also cut. Crews are working to restore service.
whdh.com
Winchendon police announce passing of town’s first K9, ‘Clyde’
WINCHENDON, MASS. (WHDH) - Winchendon police are mourning the loss of the department’s first canine member, Clyde, who previously served with the department while battling lymphoma and recently retired. A seven-year member of the force, Clyde worked with Officer James Wironen and had been a regular part of drug...
Comments / 0