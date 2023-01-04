Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
One person dead, another injured after shooting on northwest side
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another person was injured after a shooting on the northwest side Friday night. The incident occurred near Broadstone Apartments on Medical Drive around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Police say they received a call for a shooting and when they arrived on the...
San Antonio man captures photo and stops to help at semitruck crash site
SAN ANTONIO — A local Army Medic said he rushed to try and save the passenger in the overturned 18-wheeler that crashed on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The driver did survive the fiery wreck that happened Thursday afternoon. All day crews were cleaning...
Fight leads to shooting inside south San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A fight led to a shooting inside a south-side bar, leaving one man in critical condition. The San Antonio Police Department said it happened at a bar on South Presa around 1 a.m. on Friday. Authorities said they have detained everyone for questioning believed to have...
Man slashed several times in knife attack near motel downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching downtown trying to find a man who attacked someone with a knife early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of South Frio Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Interstate 10. According to police, a...
Traffic stop leads to chase; driver in jail on multiple charges
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — What started as a traffic stop in Bexar County turned into a chase. Now, the suspect is in jail facing multiple charges. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Jessica Grim was arrested on Tuesday. She had a drug warrant, and reportedly took off when deputies tried to pull her over.
One person believed to be dead after 18-wheeler flips, catches on fire
SAN ANTONIO — One person is believed to be dead after an 18-wheeler flipped over and caught on fire on the city's east side. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on the Interstate 35 to the Loop 410 railway going southbound. The San Antonio Police Department said witnesses saw the...
SAPD: 1 killed, 1 critically injured after shooting at NW Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man is fighting for his life in an area hospital after a shooting at an apartment complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Medical Drive.
SAPD officers shoot at man while responding to report of armed threat on west side, McManus says
SAN ANTONIO — An unidentified suspect is hospitalized after San Antonio Police Department officers shot him at a west-side motel while responding to reports of an armed man threatening others Wednesday evening, officials say. The victim remains in critical condition as of 3 p.m. Thursday, SAPD told KENS 5.
Video footage shows Edgewood ISD police pinning down teen with knee to his neck after officer assaulted
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A local television station is releasing cell phone video footage of a teenager being held down by an Edgewood Independent School District police officer who had his knee to the teens neck after a fight on the ground. KSAT-TV reports the footage was taken...
Family demanding justice after arrests made in murder of San Antonio man found in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — Lorraine Carmona recalls wishing her brother happy new year just a day before he was found shot to death in Atascosa County. She's now pleading for justice after authorities arrested two suspects who've been charged with murdering 24-year-old Lucio Carmona. “I feel hurt. It really sucks...
Fire breaks out in garage; family's cat passes away
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters rushed to a house fire where six people were asleep inside. Sadly, their cat died in the fire. It happened around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday on Roark Drive on the city's east side. The San Antonio Fire Department said the fire broke out in the...
TABC launches investigation into bar accused of overserving Councilman Clayton Perry before crash
SAN ANTONIO – A bar accused of serving San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry 14 alcoholic beverages in four hours before his November head-on crash is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. The TABC confirmed the active investigation to KSAT on Thursday. In a statement, the commission said...
2 men wanted for aggravated robbery at Walmart on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of robbing a man at a Walmart on the Northwest Side. Police said the incident happened on Dec. 7 in the 8000 block of Bandera Road. The victim, 35, was approached by two men...
Speed-related crashes, fatalities on the rise
SAN ANTONIO — A dangerous behavior is driving up crash statistics and deaths. Speeding is on the rise in Texas. Last week, street racing resulted in a highway rollover crash that critically injured a woman and her 10-year-old child. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested for...
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
Man, woman arrested for shooting man found dead on side of Atascosa County road, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County. David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, have been charged with murder, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a news conference on Friday.
Police warn of kidnapping scheme in the San Antonio area
SCHERTZ, Texas — A local police department is warning about a twisted new scheme to get money from you. They say someone calls, telling victims their loved one has been kidnapped, then demands money for their safe return. Only, it’s not true. Schertz Police are investigating several incidents...
Woman killed after being hit by two drivers within minutes; both took off
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a driver who crashed into a woman, causing her to suffer injuries that eventually led to her death. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at the intersection of Westwood Loop and 1604 North. KENS...
Woman found with universal mailbox key, stolen mail arrested after leading deputies on a chase on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Tuesday after she led them on a chase on Highway 90. According to BCSO, deputies were searching for Jessica Grim who had an active felony drug warrant. Deputies located Grim, 32, and attempted to initiate a traffic...
Man fatally shot in Atascosa County; suspects arrested and charged with murder
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot in Atascosa County, and two people have been charged with murder. The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Lucio Carmona. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday on Tessman north of Haverlah Road. In a press conference on...
