Cincinnati, OH

Damar Hamlin’s family shares update on condition, expresses gratitude

By Callie Cassick
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txBTc_0k33rvg300

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Tonight, no one is thinking of wins or losses — only a 24-year-old man who continues to fight for his life.

Paycor Stadium, along with most of Cincinnati, is lit up in Buffalo Bills blue tonight, just over 24-hours after what was supposed to be a playoff-type game between the two NFL teams that came to a sudden stop.

Damar Hamlin’s family shared that he remains in critical condition after experiencing cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Donations for Damar Hamlin’s charity pour in, topping $5M

In an interview with CNN, Damar Hamlin’s uncle said that he was resuscitated twice: Once on the field last night, and once in the hospital, according to WLWT .

Hamlin is currently flipped over on his stomach to relieve pressure on his lungs. Doctors are trying to get him off a ventilator and breathing on his own.

People across the country are hoping and praying that Hamlin recovers.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Poppy

January 3rd – Meet Poppy! Poppy is an 16 week-old female cat. Poppy’s a little bit shy, but she’s really, really sweet when it comes down to it. She’s soon to be spayed. So that is included in the adoption fee as well as she will be micro-chipped and up to date on all current […]
OWEGO, NY
FOX Sports

Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own, spoke to Bills teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is breathing on his own and able to talk after having his breathing tube removed, his agent said Friday — the latest step in his remarkable recovery in the four days since going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
CBS Miami

What we know about Damar Hamlin's condition

Damar Hamlin is beginning to awaken and was able to communicate with doctors in writing, a doctor from University of Cincinnati Health said Thursday during an update on the Buffalo Bills player's condition. The 24-year-old NFL safety collapsed Monday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health said he remained in critical condition Thursday in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but has marked "a turning point" in his care."We have significant concern about him after the event that happened on the field. He is making substantial progress," said Pritts.Hamlin appears to be "neurologically...
CINCINNATI, OH
News Channel 34

Josh Allen says Damar Hamlin’s progress ‘eases so much of that pain,” for Bills teammates

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills players and coach Sean McDermott expressed heartfelt emotions about Damar Hamlin on Thursday when speaking publicly for the first time since their teammate collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game in Cincinnati. The Bills were encouraged by uplifting news on Hamlin’s health earlier on Thursday. […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News Channel 34

26 Shirts releases Damar Hamlin-inspired design

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based nonprofit 26 Shirts has released a Damar Hamlin-inspired design, with proceeds going towards Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. The design has the words “Show Love — It Costs Nothing” with a hand holding up three fingers, in reference to Hamlin’s jersey number on the Bills. The design is available exclusively online […]
BUFFALO, NY
News Channel 34

‘It’s something that I’ve never seen on a football field before’: Bengals speak following Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two days after Damar Hamlin’s injury in the Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, members of the opposing team addressed what happened for the first time. Less than 10 minutes into the contest at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle and collapsed […]
CINCINNATI, OH
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

