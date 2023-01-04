The Lunar New Year is fast-approaching, officially taking place on Jan. 22. This is the Year of the Rabbit. In the Chinese zodiac, according to some interpretations, the rabbit is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals symbolizing mercy, elegance and beauty. Brands are celebrating the Lunar New Year with capsule collections that are releasing throughout January. One of the many brands with a recently minted Lunar New Year capsule collection is Kate Spade New York.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO