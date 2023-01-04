Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box
Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
Kate Spade Valentine’s Day Collection Brings Romantic Details to 3D Heart Purses, Passionate Patterns and the Queen of Hearts
Kate Spade New York is joining other brands that are ready for the next big shopping holiday: Valentine’s Day. The brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection features many of the traditional Valentine’s Day colors of pink and red and heart-shaped bags. A visit to Kate Spade New York’s website shows several Valentine’s Day collection items listed under its “Shop Top Categories” vertical.
Kate Spade New York’s Lunar New Year Collection Gives Whimsical Twists to the Year of the Rabbit
The Lunar New Year is fast-approaching, officially taking place on Jan. 22. This is the Year of the Rabbit. In the Chinese zodiac, according to some interpretations, the rabbit is considered the luckiest of the 12 animals symbolizing mercy, elegance and beauty. Brands are celebrating the Lunar New Year with capsule collections that are releasing throughout January. One of the many brands with a recently minted Lunar New Year capsule collection is Kate Spade New York.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller...
hypebeast.com
Fendi and Tiffany & Co. Release Sterling Silver Baguette Bag
In September of 2022 during NYFW, Fendi made waves with a special fashion show that celebrated the 25th anniversary of its signature Baguette bag. Now, the Rome-based luxury house is continuing the celebration with a sterling silver Baguette bag in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Crafted by a group of...
hypebeast.com
Apollinaria Broche's BUN BUN the Rabbit Arrives for Acne Studios' Chinese New Year Capsule
Acne Studios is one of the most joyous brands in the luxury market, never shying away from provocation, twisting traditions, or stepping back in time for an irreverent splash of nostalgia. Its ability to have fun is what makes the Swedish House loved in the fashion community, and now it applies its effervescence to a Chinese New Year-celebrating capsule collection designed in collaboration with the artist Apollinaria Broche.
Alicia Silverstone Strips Down for PETA Ad Wearing Vegan Boots & No Clothes for Edgy Campaign
Alicia Silverstone proved her dedication to animal rights this week in PETA’s new “Wear Vegan” campaign. In imagery shot by Brian Bowen Smith, the “Clueless” star posed in front of numerous cacti while unclothed. What she was wearing, however, were glossy brown vegan leather cowboy boots with knee-high shafts and squared toes. The billboard will be located in New York’s Times Square at the intersection of 40th Street and Eighth Avenue. The campaign itself, protesting the environmental effects of animal-sourced leather, aims to encourage consumers to buy products made from vegan textures like mushroom, pineapple, cactus and apple leather. “There’s this idea that...
EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection
PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
hypebeast.com
Air Jordan 5 "Burgundy" Is Getting a Retro Release in 2023
The Air Jordan 5 had quite an eventful 2022 as it was produced in collaborative form alongside CLOT, PSG and hip hop mogul DJ Khaled and saw nostalgic colorways like the “Green Bean” return to the frontlines. And now that those are in the rearview mirror, the Jordan model already has its eyes set on delivering the heat in 2023, and the latest to be brought to our attention is a retro release of the Air Jordan 5 “Burgundy” colorway.
intheknow.com
Kate Spade’s winter clearance sale is here! Get up to 70% off these 10 leather bags and wallets
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. As the year comes to a close, a...
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Scorpion “Leap High”
Designed entirely during the pandemic, the Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the Swoosh’s newest creations. And following its introduction much earlier in the year, the silhouette has only seen very few releases. The catalog is due to expand in 2023, however, starting with the newly-revealed “Leap High” colorway.
thesource.com
Thom Browne Launches Women’s Pre-Fall 2023 Collection
Beginning in January 2023, Thom Browne will be the next chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The New York designer succeeds Tom Ford who held the position for three years. Brown was elected unanimously by the CFDA’s board of directors (which includes Ford) for a two-year term.
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Neckline and Thigh-High Slit on Christmas Eve
Kylie Jenner rang in Christmas Eve at her family's annual holiday party clad in custom Mugler from head to toe. The 25-year-old beauty mogul and her daughter, Stormi, received custom looks from current house creative director Casey Cadwallader, which were a play on couture pieces from the brand's 1999 archives. It makes sense Jenner tapped Cadwallader for the occasion after attending the Thierry Mugler exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum, where she looked back at the designer's most iconic creations.
mensjournal.com
Bring The Ralph Lauren Sneaker Boot Into Your Collection Today
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. Still on the hunt for some...
Cardi B Performs on New Year’s Eve in Red Cutout Dress and Sparkly Sandals
Cardi B was seeing red during her latest performance. The “Up” singer joined her husband, Offset on stage during a New Year’s Eve bash at Miami club E11EVEN on Saturday night. At the event, Cardi wore a red gown with large cutouts. The dress featured a keyhole bodice, held together at the neck with a large crystal choker. The gown also featured a shot slit up the front of the dress. Cardi added drop earrings and rings to further glam up her look. The singer added more sparkle to her holiday outfit with her shoes. She wore silver strappy sandals. The straps...
hypebeast.com
Reese’s Launches Its Frozen Treats Line
Following its collaboration with AMBUSH, Reese’s now readies a new Frozen Treats line featuring tried and true favorite flavors in frosted form. Arriving as part of the lineup are new ice cream cups, bars, wafers, cones, and tubs in a mix of vanilla, peanut butter, and chocolate. Sure to...
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
hypebeast.com
Take Your Leftovers Home In Saint Laurent's Leather Take-Away Boxes
This year marks Anthony Vaccarello’s seventh year as creative director of Saint Laurent. He shows no signs of slowing down as he continues to push the Parisian label under an innovative spotlight. While keeping Saint Laurent’s sensual aesthetic at the forefront, Vaccarello has injected witty minimalism across the board...
Jessica Simpson Brings Edgy Style to Holiday Season in Fur-Trimmed Jacket, Distressed Denim & Lace-Up Boots
Jessica Simpson celebrated the holiday season in style. The singer posted to her Instagram posing in front of her Christmas tree over the holiday weekend. In her photo, she wore a blue jacket with a thick black fur trim. Under her coat, Simpson donned a blue button-down with a slight print to it, complete with red and yellow detailing. She added dark wash denim with distressing, giving her outfit an extra edge. Simpson accessorized with oversized black round sunglasses as well as large hoop earrings. She also carried a large tote bag made of black, red and white leather. View this...
Hypebae
Gucci Hops Into Spring With Whimsical Year of the Rabbit Collection
Gucci is celebrating the Lunar New Year and willing a swift spring season with its new Year of the Rabbit collection. The Italian luxury fashion house offers a feast for the eyes as the mélange of technicolor garments deliver deeply saturated colors and fanciful prints. The determinedly joyful collection is comprised of soft-to-the touch silk shirts, expertly crafted handbags and precious jewelry and timepieces.
Comments / 0