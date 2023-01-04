Read full article on original website
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are on the scene after a driver reportedly struck a parked car and then overturned. It happened Friday night around 9 p.m. in the 7000 block of Blain Highway, near the intersection of Chester Hill Road. The cause of the crash is currently...
Four people were flown from the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision along US 50 in Ross County late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lacee M. Seymour, 39, of Bainbridge, was traveling southwest along US 50 at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th when her 2015 Chevy Trax collided head-on with a northeast -bound 2008 Ford Escape operated by Levi P. Saltz, 18, of Clarksburg.
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A person was hit while on route 23 near Circleville Thursday evening. It happened before 10 p.m. near Sheetz Gas Station, close to Sperry Drive. The person was a pedestrian on the highway when they were hit by a sedan, according to troopers. The pedestrian went through the windshield and hit two people inside the vehicle, causing injury to all three.
A man and a 17-year-old girl were killed Tuesday night following a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup Co. According to the Kentucky State Police, the accident happened just after 6:30 PM Monday near the intersection of Technology Drive. It’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek. Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south. Reece Murray, 27, and the 17-year-old girl were traveling in the SUV and were pronounced dead at the scene, KSP reports. The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital. No word on their condition. The Kentucky State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian crash yesterday evening has turned fatal in Circleville. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving south on US Route 23 when he saw a pedestrian wearing a black coat in the roadway. The Deputy, reports say,...
PORTSMOUTH — A man and woman were charged after deputies said they attempted to steal tires from a Glockner’s location in Scioto County on Dec. 31. Arrested were Felicia Tully, 36, of Portsmouth, and Kevin Nance, 29, of New Boston. Both were charged with petty theft, a misdemeanor...
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man has died after a crash in Athens County. The crash happened around 9:54 p.m. on Monday. A 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on State Route 78 drove left of the center and struck Robert Pancake, 70, in a 2010 Ford Explorer, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is dead after a car accident in Pike County, Ohio. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Volvo Backhoe was driving west on SR-32 near Tipton Lane near the Waverly area at around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The backhoe was rear-ended by a Chevy Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Hal Smith, […]
PICKERINGTON, Ohio — It’s been 445 days, but Kaylee McReynolds’s father is still with her. “His jacket, his bracelet,” she said, looking over her father’s items she is wearing. “I’m wearing his boot socks. I don’t know, you can’t put it into words. It just hurts.”
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was killed after a car collision with a backhoe on State Route 32 Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, 66-year-old Hal Smith of Piketon was travelling westbound on SR 32, near Tipton Lane in Pike County. His 2013 Chevrolet Silverado struck the […]
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man and a 17-year-old girl lost their lives Tuesday night during a crash along the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky State Police confirmed. Two others were sent to the hospital after the accident that happened just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection...
A head-on traffic crash involving a 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and a 2004 Dodge Stratus occurred Tuesday at about 1 p.m. at the intersection of Chillicothe Avenue and East Main Street in Hillsboro. According to the traffic crash report, the pickup was stopped on East Main Street at the...
PICKAWAY – On May 31, 2022, shortly before noon the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that the US Rte. 23 access gates had been demolished and it appeared someone ran through it. Detectives began going through video footage and found that on May 31, 2022, a...
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel are responding to a two-vehicle injury accident on Route 50 in Ross County. According to dispatchers, the crash occurred in the 14000 block of the highway shortly after 5 p.m. A medical helicopter has been requested to the scene to transport...
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — SWAT and officers seized two guns and money on Friday in Chillicothe. The search warrant happened at around 2 p.m. at 553 East Water Street. Inside the home detectives found two guns, including a stolen handgun and an AR style rifle. Also seized was money and three ounces of drugs.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A former Piketon Police Officer who was recently indicted in Pike County for theft in office, and personating an officer also faces charges in Franklin County for theft, passing bad checks, and possession of criminal tools. In December, the Guardian reported on the indictment of...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK)–Seven people were arrested on drug charges on Thursday morning. According to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, they searched a residence on the 1300 block of Big White Oak Road after a one-month-long investigation. Deputies found several grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia. GCSD says that some of the suspects already had drug-related […]
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that the reward for information on a pregnant woman’s murder has increased by $30,000. Brittany Stykes and her 1-year-old daughter, Aubree, were shot on the night of Aug. 28, 2013, inside a yellow jeep on...
