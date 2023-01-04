ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed in parking lot of North Philly Dunkin’ store

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Police are looking for the shooter who killed a man in the parking lot of a Dunkin’ store in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the store near Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found the victim next to a Lincoln Town Car.

“He was laying next to the driver’s side of the vehicle and the driver door was wide open,” he said.

Investigators found four spent shell casings outside the car and two more inside it.

Small said it is unclear how the shooting happened.

The victim has not been identified, but police believe he is in his 30s.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from the parking lot.

