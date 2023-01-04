Optii Solutions Launches Recruitment Program to Meet Demand and Support Growth

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2023--

Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, announced today that it is launching a recruitment program focused on ensuring key roles are in place to support forecasted growth and maintain the high level of support its customers have come to expect.

The recruitment program aims to formalize Optii’s efforts and focus on hiring top talent in the hospitality and technology sector. With ambitious plans on its technology roadmap, strong forecasted growth, and an exponentially growing customer base, Optii seeks to ensure customers receive the same high level of service, while gaining access to new tools and solutions on its hotel operations platform.

Optii will focus hiring on engineering, customer success, sales, and marketing in the first half of 2023, with additional roles coming online in the second half. The company will kick off the new year with key roles in sales and marketing to support a growing pipeline of potential customers and to support new solutions set to launch in the first two quarters. Optii will continue to recruit from within the hospitality industry, and leverage its existing network of partners and industry associations to recruit top talent.

Giselle Garvey, Sales Manager, Americas, said: “ I was fortunate to join Optii to continue my career in hospitality, while still diversifying my skillset beyond hotels. Having a background in hotels has helped me relate to our customers and translate the power of Optii to everyday challenges on property. It’s wonderful to be able to gain experience and have a lens into other areas of the hospitality ecosystem.”

Deborah Pevenstein, Chief Revenue Officer, Optii Solutions, said: “Hiring from within the industry is critical to maintaining a team that understands the impact of our solutions, and can relate to the challenges our customers are facing. Optii is known for delivering an exceptional level of service and support to our customers, and we intend to continue to deliver this as we grow. Our people are a key differentiator, and hiring the right talent will ensure we maintain this edge in the market and for our customers.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations solution that leverages smarter technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, messaging and mobility to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of housekeeping and service delivery departments. For further information about Optii, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com.

