ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChamplainValley.com

New York Senate continues debate over Chief Judge nominee

By Amal Tlaige
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p60Yc_0k33rQVe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — Multiple Democratic Senators have spoken out against Governor Hochul’s pick for Chief Judge, Hector D. LaSalle for New York’s Court of Appeals, with some asking the Governor to withdraw the nomination.

Senator Jabari Brisport of NY’s 25th district, said if Justice LaSalle is confirmed, his conservative values would not match the values of New Yorkers.

“This was one of the worst picks of the seven people that the commission on judicial nominations sent her,” Brisport said. “He has not just made conservative decisions, but really been a conservative activist going out of his way to make decisions, he made it harder for women seeking abortions and harder for workers who are organizing in New York State.”

Brisport said Governor Hochul should withdraw her nomination and choose a more unifying appointee. Otherwise, LaSalle’s nomination would go to the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing.

In a statement, Latinos for LaSalle said: “When a governor nominates a Chief Judge, it is the responsibility of the public and the legal community to debate their judicial history and weigh their record to ensure that the most qualified candidate is confirmed for such a critical position. That is not what’s happening to Judge LaSalle…”

But Senator Brisport says that’s not the case. “So the vast majority of us, this is the first time experiencing judicial nomination and we’re acting in accordance with the politics we’re seeing in front of us.”

Process of selecting a Court of Appeals Judge

Christopher Bopst, Partner at  Wilder & Linneball said in the past, confirmation for Chief Judge nominations have not been as controversial.

“Historically parties don’t generally like to put something out for a vote unless they can carry that vote with their own majority. They don’t generally like to have to rely on votes from the other side to make up for votes that their own membership didn’t provide,” said Bopst.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang

Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
BROOKLYN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New York Post

If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state

In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
New York Post

NY state Democrats pack key panel to sink Gov. Hochul’s top-judge pick Hector LaSalle

ALBANY — State Senate Democrats are set to stack a key legislative committee with progressives in order to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s nomination of centrist Judge Hector LaSalle to lead New York’s highest court. A resolution approved along party lines on Wednesday, the first day of the 2023 legislative session in Albany, expands the Judiciary Committee from 15 to 19 members – three Democrats and one Republican. The maneuver could give progressives just enough votes to ensure the nomination does not reach the full chamber, LaSalle could get approved by a bipartisan majority to become the state’s first Hispanic chief judge. “It...
New York Post

Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
nystateofpolitics.com

What New York Senate Democrats want this year

Addressing climate change, affordable housing and public safety are among the key issues for Democrats in the New York state Senate this year as Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on Wednesday outlined the conference's plans for 2023. Details will matter, and as lawmakers returned to Albany for day one of the...
NEW YORK STATE
MyChamplainValley.com

In inaugural address, Scott touts federal spending

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott began his fourth two-year term Thursday by urging the state’s lawmakers to help find ways to even the playing field between the state’s most well-off communities and those that are being left behind. During his 40-minute inaugural address in front of a joint session of the […]
VERMONT STATE
caribbeanlife.com

Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly. “I am...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenseagle.com

Gov vetoes judge recertification bill – again

A year ago, Governor Kathy Hochul pocket vetoed a bill from the state legislature that would have essentially made the recertification of older judges an automatic process. Now, history has repeated itself after Hochul outright vetoed a new version of the bill a day before the end of the year.
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy