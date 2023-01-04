Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Evergreen fire crews extinguish trailer fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Responders arrived at the 800 block of Helena Flats to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause...
NBCMontana
W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims
HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
NBCMontana
Logan Health to host bike relay to benefit youths impacted by medical hardships
MISSOULA, Mont. — Logan Health with host a stationary bike relay event this March with the goal to raise $100,000 for youths in Montana that have been impacted by medical hardships. The six-hour event involves each team member pedaling as far and as fast as they can for 20...
NBCMontana
Flathead Electric Co-op announces expansion of gas-to-energy plant
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative announced an expansion of their gas-to-energy plant. The biomass project at the county landfill was created in 2009 through a collaboration with the co-op and the county. Montana's first methane gas-to-energy project is in its 14th year running and is powered by...
Stolen vehicle leads to pursuit in Flathead County
Two people are in Flathead County jail following a pursuit with law enforcement after they were suspected of stealing a vehicle near Glacier Park International Airport Thursday night.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023
The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
