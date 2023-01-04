ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Related
NBCMontana

Evergreen fire crews extinguish trailer fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Responders arrived at the 800 block of Helena Flats to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause...
EVERGREEN, MT
NBCMontana

W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

HELENA, Mont. — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state's claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement was filed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Electric Co-op announces expansion of gas-to-energy plant

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative announced an expansion of their gas-to-energy plant. The biomass project at the county landfill was created in 2009 through a collaboration with the co-op and the county. Montana's first methane gas-to-energy project is in its 14th year running and is powered by...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023

The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT

