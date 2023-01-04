ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Rutherford Source

BBB Says These are the Scams to Watch out for in 2023

Scammers are preparing to tap into your accounts, get your information, and steal your money and peace of mind. Better Business Bureau is providing a few tips to help consumers avoid scams in 2023. Weight loss Scams, Employment scams, Phishing Scams, and Puppy Scams are all common scams that can be avoided with vigilance.
Kendra M.

Facebook Settles $725M Class Action Lawsuit Over Data Sharing

Facebook has agreed to a settlement of $725 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that alleged the company gave third parties access to user data without their consent. This lawsuit was prompted in 2018 after it was revealed that 87 million users had their information improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm.
CNET

How to Cash a Check Without a Bank Account

Cashing a check is often as easy as visiting the nearest bank or ATM associated with your checking or savings account. But the most recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation survey estimated that more than 4.5% of US households -- about 5.9 million -- are "unbanked," meaning no one in the home has a checking or savings account. Still, cashing a check without a bank account isn't impossible, and there are a few cost-effective options available.
Lite 98.7

$500 Walmart Gift Card Scam Is Stealing Money From People In New York State

If you get a text about a $500 gift card from Walmart, it's a trick to steal your personal data and money. First, you really shouldn't click on links from random or unknown numbers sent to your phone. But, if you disregard that advice and click on the link, you'll be prompted to give your private info. You'll be asked to complete a form.
The Center Square

Illinois quick hits: Taxpayers' pension costs; sentencing measure considered; scam warning

Taxpayers' pension costs Illinois households now pay over three times more than they did nearly two decades ago to cover the cost of state pensions. According to Illinois Policy Institute, each Illinois household spent $2,769 to fund government pensions in 2021, paying the third most for government workers’ retirements in the U.S. despite leading the nation in debt. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Larry Lease

Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous Donors

Butch Marion, an 82-year-old Walmart worker, has officially retired after a Maryland man raised money for him via TikTok.Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash. On Wednesday, Butch Marion experienced the beginning of a new chapter in his life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 4 on that day. And with good reason: he had just received a check for $108,000 as a result of the kindness he had shown and a stroke of good luck.
CUMBERLAND, MD
Mark Stone

Work from Home Scams Can Cost You Big

Could you find yourself in jail after being hired through an online work-from-home ad? It has been known to happen. Most people know by now that online scams are everywhere. A fast-growing type of scam seeks to cash in on those desiring to work from home. A scammer will post a "work from home" job that is simply too good to be true. Many will offer good money for only a few hours of work doing simplistic work like assembling candy boxes. Other ads will take the form of "Looking for a Personal Assistant" or something similar. Most are designed to either get you to send in an "application fee" or divulge personal information such as your bank account number for "direct deposit". With these types of scams, communications with the "employer" are almost exclusively online and usually last no more than a few days.
