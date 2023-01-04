Could you find yourself in jail after being hired through an online work-from-home ad? It has been known to happen. Most people know by now that online scams are everywhere. A fast-growing type of scam seeks to cash in on those desiring to work from home. A scammer will post a "work from home" job that is simply too good to be true. Many will offer good money for only a few hours of work doing simplistic work like assembling candy boxes. Other ads will take the form of "Looking for a Personal Assistant" or something similar. Most are designed to either get you to send in an "application fee" or divulge personal information such as your bank account number for "direct deposit". With these types of scams, communications with the "employer" are almost exclusively online and usually last no more than a few days.

24 MINUTES AGO