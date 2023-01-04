ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week for the end of December

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area girls high school athlete of the week. This week's poll covers the final two weeks of December 2022.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Saturday at noon.

HS BASKETBALL: 40 Montgomery-area boys players to watch during the 2022-23 season

HS BASKETBALL: 40 Montgomery-area girls players to watch during the 2022-23 season

Kennedi McGhee, basketball, Brewbaker Tech: Averaged 13.7 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists and 2.3 blocks per game as the Rams went 2-1 at the Marlins Christmas Tournament in Panama City Beach, Fla. from Dec. 28-30.

Julie Nekolna, basketball, Holtville: Posted averages of 26.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks over four games, shooting 56% from the field and from 3-point range as the Bulldogs went 2-2.

Jaide Newkirk, basketball, Alabama Christian: Totaled 16 points, 18 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in a 48-43 win over Tallassee on Dec. 20. Also had 17 points and 15 boards in a 58-41 loss to Gardendale on Dec. 22.

HS SPORTS:Top performers in Montgomery area during final week of December

HS SPORTS:Top performers in Montgomery area for the third and fourth weeks of December

Keziah Seay, basketball, Prattville: In her first game back after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus during the summer, racked up 7 points, 9 rebounds and 5 steals in a 54-25 win over Selma on Dec. 20.

Emma Kate Smith, basketball, Trinity Presbyterian: Put up 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in a 58-37 win over 5A No. 2 Jasper on Dec. 29. Had 14 points, 7 rebounds and 7 steals in a 48-34 win over Montgomery Catholic on Dec. 30.

The Montgomery Advertiser

