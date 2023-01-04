Read full article on original website
Many SD legislators take oaths at Capitol inaugural
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of South Dakota’s newly elected legislators took their oaths of office Saturday morning at the state Capitol. Several hundred people watched from the House and Senate galleries as the lawmakers were sworn in by justices of the South Dakota Supreme Court. Governor Kristi...
At least 1 lawmaker concerned with new DSS secretary stemming from 2017 KELOLAND Investigates report
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One South Dakota lawmaker is raising concerns about the newly appointed secretary for the Department of Social Services. Lawmaker Erin Healy (D-Sioux Falls) told South Dakota Public Broadcasting she has concerns about Althoff and how he handled a sexual harassment allegation exposed in a KELOLAND News investigation by Angela Kennecke in 2017.
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week. The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
SD Attorney General’s Office forms MMIP Advisory Council
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In addition to the Office of Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons, the Attorney General will also have a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council. Thursday Attorney General Mark Vargo announced that the advisory council would advise the Attorney General on goals, protocols...
SOS Monae Johnson Presents December Voter Counts as Updated January Data
SOS (that abbreviated title seems more appropriate to this Secretary of State) Johnson did manage to put up some new statewide voter registration totals—Republicans up 590, Democrats down 5, independents up 431, Libertarians up 1, total active voters surpassing 600,000 for the first time in South Dakota. But the mistaken link to December data for January’s county tallies shows a concerning lack of attention to detail for an elected official whose primary mission is to focus on the smallest details to ensure election integrity.
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
Where Do Some of South Dakota’s Counties Get Their Names?
Have you ever wondered where the counties in South Dakota got their names? The roots of our county names showcase the history of the area and nation. The state's largest county by population, Minnehaha, gets its name from what is said to be the Sioux word for waterfall. Seems about right, with the falls on the Big Sioux River being a centerpiece in the county seat of Sioux Falls.
2nd Term: California’s Newsom draws “battle lines” with GOP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression” in Republican-led states.
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing
Since its establishment in early 2021, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has been a hot-button issue for county commissions and local landowners. The 2,000-mile pipeline is planned to span across five states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska), with 32 partnered ethanol plants...
New year means new need for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– A new year means an increase in the need for food across the state. Feeding South Dakota is coming off their holiday season when they saw donations flow in. However, it is seeing a greater need for food, donations and volunteers at all three of their distribution centers, and weather has added an extra challenge.
10 Best Hotel In South Dakota
Are you finding for a sort list of hotel in the South Dakota locality? In this article, you are going to know a sort list of the pretty hotel that is basically located in the South Dakota locality. Also, a direction link from your home, and Website Link data, direction,...
7 National Parks in South Dakota
South Dakota, located in the United States centre, is best known for its farming and ranching country. Four million acres of corn is grown here and 3.8 million head of cattle call this state home. Besides huge farming and ranching industries, South Dakota is also home to mountains, forests and prairies.
North Bend Wind gets permit for central SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A new wind-power project proposed for central South Dakota can proceed. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission decided Thursday to let North Bend Wind go ahead. The permit approval came after intervenors Don and Judi Bollweg of rural Harrold reached a settlement with North Bend...
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
What South Dakota Town Was Named to “Must Visit List” and Why
Those of us that are lucky enough to call South Dakota home already know that it is a special place. A recent article outlining 50 underrated cities from across the nation includes one in South Dakota as a 'must visit.'. Unsurprisingly, there are many SD gems, including Sioux Falls, that...
Alabama will perform at benefit concert for Feeding South Dakota
Sioux Falls, SD – The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation announced today that legendary country group, Alabama, will take the stage at the 10th annual South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation concert to benefit Feeding South Dakota. The show will take place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday,...
