bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired; mayor speaks out

On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at approximately 1922 hours, the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Ave., Acting Assistant Chief of Police Troy Tervalon said at a press conference on Friday afternoon. According to Tervalon, officers responded and observed multiple spent...
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
SLIDELL, LA
KNOE TV8

La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Grandmother dies in New Year's Day Bush house fire

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A family is grieving the loss of 51-year-old grandmother Stacey Glass in Bush after she died minutes into the new year in a house fire. "The people across the driveway from them were cleaning up and heard noises but couldn’t see anything. When they went to investigate they realized what was going on, that's when they called us," said St. Tammany Fire District 9 Chief Scott Brewer. “The heat was intense, flames, smoke, they (family) cut a small hole in the side. Part of my people went to extinguish the flames, the others cut a bigger hole so they could get in and look for the victim. They were not successful."
BUSH, LA
NOLA.com

St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime

A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
CLAIBORNE, LA
WWL

Lafourche police investigating Raceland homicide

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating what they're terming as a suspected shooting death that occurred on Market Street in Raceland. Detectives say the victim is a man in his late 20's. No other information has been made available as of yet. Anyone with information on...
RACELAND, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Phase I of Hoover Road widening, roundabout begins

PONCHATOULA—The new year is off to a quick start for Tangipahoa Parish road crews as they start Phase I of the Hoover Road widening project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that construction has begun on the roundabout project which will be located at the intersection of North Hoover and Sisters Road.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Louisiana teens' deaths put spotlight on police chases

BRUSLY, La. — It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who were cheerleaders for...
BRUSLY, LA
WWL

Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'

NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler

PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
PORT ALLEN, LA
