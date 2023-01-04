ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A family is grieving the loss of 51-year-old grandmother Stacey Glass in Bush after she died minutes into the new year in a house fire. "The people across the driveway from them were cleaning up and heard noises but couldn’t see anything. When they went to investigate they realized what was going on, that's when they called us," said St. Tammany Fire District 9 Chief Scott Brewer. “The heat was intense, flames, smoke, they (family) cut a small hole in the side. Part of my people went to extinguish the flames, the others cut a bigger hole so they could get in and look for the victim. They were not successful."

