theadvocate.com
Though firefighters put them out, miles of fires along I-10 leave questions, scorched grass
Two Ascension Parish fire departments extinguished a miles-long series of fires along the shoulder of Interstate 10 eastbound in Prairieville and Gonzales Friday evening, the sheriff said. The fires extended from around the La. 73 interchange area for more than six miles to the southeast, according to the sheriff and...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired; mayor speaks out
On Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at approximately 1922 hours, the Bogalusa Police Department received a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of North Ave., Acting Assistant Chief of Police Troy Tervalon said at a press conference on Friday afternoon. According to Tervalon, officers responded and observed multiple spent...
Slidell woman dies in I-12 crash
NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police Troop L is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a Slidell woman Friday night. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m.. According to the initial investigation, a 2019 Kia Sportage, driven by 56-year-old Melissa Cannata, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 directly behind a 2017 Honda Civic. Simultaneously, a 2018 International 18-wheeler was also eastbound on Interstate 12, directly behind the Cannata's Kia.
an17.com
Residential fire claims life of St. Tammany woman, becomes first fatal fire investigation of 2023
ST. TAMMANY PARISH - State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating a mobile home fire in Bush that claimed the life of a female resident. This is the first fatal fire investigation of 2023. Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, St. Tammany Fire District #9 responded to a report...
KNOE TV8
La. State Police trooper fired after boat crash investigation
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trooper with Louisiana State Police is out of a job, after leaving the scene of a crash with another man. Louisiana State Police dismissed ex-trooper Justin Chiasson effective Jan. 6. The agency cites policy violations, including conduct unbecoming, lawful orders, false statements, and employee responsibilities.
Grandmother dies in New Year's Day Bush house fire
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A family is grieving the loss of 51-year-old grandmother Stacey Glass in Bush after she died minutes into the new year in a house fire. "The people across the driveway from them were cleaning up and heard noises but couldn’t see anything. When they went to investigate they realized what was going on, that's when they called us," said St. Tammany Fire District 9 Chief Scott Brewer. “The heat was intense, flames, smoke, they (family) cut a small hole in the side. Part of my people went to extinguish the flames, the others cut a bigger hole so they could get in and look for the victim. They were not successful."
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack off Hoo Shoo Too Road
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
Body found in downtown Baton Rouge parking garage, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner’s office has been called to the parking garage of the Claiborne Building, a state office building in downtown Baton Rouge. First responders were called to the scene for reports of a “man down” and arrived to find the man deceased.
Several cars broken into outside Smoothie King Center following Pelicans game
NEW ORLEANS — Several cars were broken into outside of the Smoothie King Center during the Pelican's game Wednesday night. The burglary victims tell WWL-TV that when they got back to their car from the Pelicans game, several cars had their windows broken out. The crimes happened in a...
NOLA.com
St. Charles Avenue streetcar rider blinded in attack police call a hate crime
A disbarred attorney who in 2012 was convicted after threatening U.S. Attorney Jim Letten is incarcerated again after allegedly beating two passengers on the St. Charles Avenue streetcar last month. One victim, Charles Washmon, suffered a broken orbital bone, a concussion and was blinded in his right eye in what New Orleans police say was a hate crime.
Lafourche police investigating Raceland homicide
NEW ORLEANS — Detectives in Lafourche Parish are investigating what they're terming as a suspected shooting death that occurred on Market Street in Raceland. Detectives say the victim is a man in his late 20's. No other information has been made available as of yet. Anyone with information on...
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
an17.com
Phase I of Hoover Road widening, roundabout begins
PONCHATOULA—The new year is off to a quick start for Tangipahoa Parish road crews as they start Phase I of the Hoover Road widening project. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced today that construction has begun on the roundabout project which will be located at the intersection of North Hoover and Sisters Road.
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for missing nursing home resident who took a cab from the facility
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man last seen at a bank on College Drive after he took a cab from the nursing facility he lives at. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Paul Gatewood, 50, who allegedly took a cab from the Center Point Care Nursing Home at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The cab driver reportedly left Gatewood at the Capital One on College Drive, and he has not been seen since.
WBRZ Obtained Traffic Video of Addis Police Chase That Killed Two Teenage Girls
WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto managed to obtain traffic camera video that captured the heartstopping moment during a police chase that claimed the lives of two local beloved teenage girls. The Brusly community started 2023 in mourning after a fatal accident during a police pursuit claimed the lives of high school students...
Louisiana teens' deaths put spotlight on police chases
BRUSLY, La. — It was a tragically high price to pay for catching a suspected car thief: two innocent teenagers dead and a police officer jailed, facing serious charges for a car crash that resulted from the pursuit. Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, who were cheerleaders for...
One dead, two wounded in three violent incidents early Wednesday morning
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans continues to roll into the New Year with another homicide and a pair of shootings Wednesday morning. The first shooting happened at about 3:00 a.m. in the 8500 block of I-10 Service Road. Initial NOPD reports show a male victim sustained a gunshot wound...
New Orleans school evacuated after gunman spotted near campus
A spokesperson with the NOPD says an armed gunman was seen in the area of KIPP Leadership Primary School, located on St. Claude Avenue in the Marigny.
Arrest made in killing of New Orleans comedian 'Boogie B'
NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested the man they say killed New Orleans comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell. The suspect, 20-year-old Jabril Cowart, was found in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by US Marshalls. Cowart was arrested and will face a second-degree murder charge, police say. Montrell was killed...
wbrz.com
Helicopter lands on US 190 after crash involving 18-wheeler
PORT ALLEN - Law enforcement shut down both sides of US 190 just west of the Mississippi River after an 18-wheeler tried to make a U-turn on the highway, kicking off a chain reaction crash. The crash was first reported shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday on US 190 near LA...
WWL
