Idaho State Journal

Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined.
Idaho State Journal

US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings

Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Idaho State Journal

Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South Korea, Hong...
Idaho State Journal

Stocks open mixed head of company earnings updates

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening mixed ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday. A day earlier, it ended down slightly after giving up an early gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just barely higher. Small-company stocks were mostly lower. Long-term Treasury yields were slightly higher and crude oil prices rose. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Several major U.S. banks report their earnings on Friday, along with Delta Air Lines.
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho State Journal

Stocks end up mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks were mixed Monday at the start of a week with a few events that could shake markets, including updates on inflation and the health of corporate profits. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% after surrendering an early gain of 1.4% in its first trading...
NEW YORK STATE
Idaho State Journal

Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans...
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip

BERLIN (AP) — Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in...
Idaho State Journal

19 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway

BEIJING (AP) — A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade....

