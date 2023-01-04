NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening mixed ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday. A day earlier, it ended down slightly after giving up an early gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just barely higher. Small-company stocks were mostly lower. Long-term Treasury yields were slightly higher and crude oil prices rose. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Several major U.S. banks report their earnings on Friday, along with Delta Air Lines.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO