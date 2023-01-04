Read full article on original website
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.
Idaho State Journal
Asian stock markets mixed ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING (AP) — Stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders hope will encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off plans for more interest rate hikes. Shanghai and Tokyo rose. Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices declined.
Idaho State Journal
US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings
Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Idaho State Journal
Asian shares up, extending Wall St gains as US wages slow
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have climbed in Asia following a rally on Wall Street, where investors bet that slow U.S. wage gains may augur a cooling of the inflation that has led the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Gains in technology shares boosted benchmarks in South Korea, Hong...
Idaho State Journal
Stocks open mixed head of company earnings updates
NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is opening mixed ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday. A day earlier, it ended down slightly after giving up an early gain. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was flat and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just barely higher. Small-company stocks were mostly lower. Long-term Treasury yields were slightly higher and crude oil prices rose. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Several major U.S. banks report their earnings on Friday, along with Delta Air Lines.
Idaho State Journal
Stocks end up mixed on Wall Street after early gains fade
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks were mixed Monday at the start of a week with a few events that could shake markets, including updates on inflation and the health of corporate profits. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% after surrendering an early gain of 1.4% in its first trading...
Idaho State Journal
Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters' brazen attack on Brazil's capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt any plans...
Idaho State Journal
Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip
BERLIN (AP) — Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained overnight in...
This $8 billion startup is fining employees $1,200 for contacting colleagues on vacation
Roughly half of U.S. employees report working at least one hour a day even when on vacation.
Idaho State Journal
19 dead in China crash as holiday travel rush gets underway
BEIJING (AP) — A traffic accident in southern China killed 19 people and injured 20 others early Sunday as the annual Lunar New Year holiday travel rush got underway, authorities said. The accident occurred outside the city of Nanchang in Jiangxi province, according to the local traffic management brigade....
