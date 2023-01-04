Read full article on original website
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
wpde.com
Looking for a job? City of Myrtle Beach recruiting for several positions
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Are you looking for a new career opportunity? The City of Myrtle Beach is recruiting for new positions. There are 12 positions posted online but that is more than 12 people. There were 25 new police officers added to the budget this year and...
travelawaits.com
10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
WMBF
Report: Identities released of two wanted for strong armed robbery at North Myrtle Beach Burlington Coat Factory
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said it has identified the people wanted in connection to an assault and robbery on Dec. 20 at a Burlington Coat Factory. According to the police report, the complainant heard a merchandise alarm going off, and she then...
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad student explorer programs returns
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In North Myrtle Beach, rescue squad volunteers are taking on shadows as high school students join to learn more about the medical field and emergency medical services. The new program is called the Explorer Post and allows kids from ages 14 to 21 will...
myhorrynews.com
Possible development in Little River Neck leaves locals worried about traffic, environment
A proposal to build nearly 100 single-family homes in Little River Neck heads to the Horry County Planning Commission Thursday night, and some locals are worried about the potential impact of the project on their community. Neighbors will have a chance to weigh in on the subdivision during a public...
WMBF
1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
WMBF
Construction begins on nearly 2,000 new homes next to Sayebrook Town Center shopping plaza
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 2,000 homes are about to be built near a popular shopping plaza in Horry County. Construction has begun on the Sayebrook residential community off Highway 544 and Sayebrook Parkway. Those who shop at the Sayebrook Town Center know traffic tends to back up at...
Barefoot Swing Bridge reduces traffic to one lane for annual maintenance in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Annual maintenance on the Barefoot Swing Bridge in North Myrtle Beach will begin this week, according to the city. Traffic will be reduced to one lane, and the work will take about six weeks to finish, the city said. Drivers should prepare for the possibility of traffic delays.
WMBF
Thousands without power in Lake City area after equipment failure, Duke Energy says
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Lake City area were left without power early Saturday. As of around 2 p.m., the company’s outage map showed just under 4,500 outages spanning across parts of southern Florence County. In addition to Lake City, those areas also include the Coward, Scranton and Cades communities along Highway 52 heading into Williamsburg County.
8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County
Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
counton2.com
PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than...
WMBF
Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive
According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
country1037fm.com
Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina
Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
Popular Murrells Inlet ice cream shop looking to relocate
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular ice cream shop in Murrells Inlet is looking for a new home to continue serving its customers. Twisters Soft Serve said in a Facebook post this week the property owner was not planning to renew its lease after 13 years in the location off Highway 17 Business. The […]
