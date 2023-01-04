ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

North Myrtle Beach swears in first female chief of police

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Police Chief Dana Crowell was sworn in at City Hall Friday afternoon. Crowell became the eighth police chief since the city of North Myrtle Beach was incorporated in 1968 and the department’s first female police chief. “We know she’s going...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic backed up due to crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic was backed up Friday evening due to a crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras. The crash happened along Highway 17 Bypass near Harrelson Boulevard, according to the SCDOT. Traffic cameras show traffic in the northbound lanes backed up […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
travelawaits.com

10 Perfect Winter Experiences In Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach is located in the center of a 60-mile stretch of pristine shoreline in northeastern South Carolina. Stretching north from nearly the North Carolina border south to Georgetown, it includes 14 communities such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Garden City, Ocean City, and Pawley’s Island — collectively known as The Grand Strand.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 hurt in Surfside Beach-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash slowed traffic in the Surfside Beach area. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck in the area of Highway 544 and Bay Tree Lane at around 5:45 p.m. The person injured was taken to...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Thousands without power in Lake City area after equipment failure, Duke Energy says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Lake City area were left without power early Saturday. As of around 2 p.m., the company’s outage map showed just under 4,500 outages spanning across parts of southern Florence County. In addition to Lake City, those areas also include the Coward, Scranton and Cades communities along Highway 52 heading into Williamsburg County.
LAKE CITY, SC
WBTW News13

8 injured in Little River-area crash, HCFR says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight people were injured Thursday afternoon in a crash in the Little River area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the area of North Highway 57 and Union Church Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash. Two of the […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Waties Island Scenic Preserve change put on hold by Horry County

Last night, Horry County Planning and Zoning chose to delay “The Bluffs at Cherry Grove Beach’s” request to change the FUTURE USE of the land on Waties Island (sometimes called Waites Island) from Scenic & Conservation to a “Suburban” designation. Planning and Zoning directors stated...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Demolition begins at former Surfside Beach town hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Demolition began Thursday morning at the site of the original town hall building in Surfside Beach, officials said on social media. “We know this is concerning for our residents that have enjoyed this building since the Town’s incorporation,” the town said. “For those who want to bid farewell to this […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
counton2.com

PHOTOS: Storm damages trees, utility lines in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A storm that spawned a tornado warning in parts of Horry County Wednesday knocked down trees and utility lines and left several thousand Horry Electric Cooperative customers without power for part of the afternoon. The storm hit just before 2 p.m., and more than...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Demolition underway on original Surfside Beach Town Hall

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews began demolishing a piece of Surfside Beach history on Thursday. The original Surfside Beach Town Hall along Highway 17 and Pine Drive is being torn down. Crews had to stop demolition for a while on Thursday morning after hitting a fuel line. The...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Two Myrtle Beach tourists robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive

According to a report filed by Horry County police two Myrtle Beach tourists were robbed at gunpoint on Shore Drive in the Lake Arrowhead section of the Myrtle Beach area during the early morning hours of New Year’s Eve. Horry County Police Officers were called at approximately 3 a.m....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Myrtle Beach Resort Lands On Top Ten List Of Best In South Carolina

Our family vacations at least once or twice a year in the Myrtle Beach area. We love that it’s close, our son goes to college nearby, and our friends have a place there. So, we stay for free. LOL. But, countless folks travel to the beaches of South Carolina every year. And, most look for resorts, condos and VRBOs. Travel + Leisure Magazine published their 2022 World’s Best Awards recently. The reader surveyed list determines rankings based on location, rooms/facilities, food, service and value. According to The Sun News, a Myrtle Beach resort lands in the top ten of best in South Carolina. Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes came in at number nine. The Myrtle Beach resort is located at 8400 Costa Verde Drive and sits on nearly 11 acres. Built in 2004, it features a spa and facilities for meetings. Last spring, Marriott also opened a Marriott Springhill Suites/Courtyard on the Breakers Resort property.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Crash on Highway 17 Bypass slows southbound traffic; injuries reported

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Southbound traffic on Highway 17 Bypass was slowed Friday night after a crash closed some southbound lanes. South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the two left lanes on Hwy 17 Bypass heading southbound have been closed. SCHP is reporting injuries. The traffic cameras show traffic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy