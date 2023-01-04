ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week for the end of December

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week. This week's poll covers the final two weeks of December 2022.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Saturday at noon.

Ty Bryant, basketball, Prattville: Scored 25 points to go with 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 78-49 win over Selma on Dec. 20.

Jayden Cooper, basketball, Pike Road: Averaged 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3 assists to lead the Patriots to a 3-0 record at the Vereen Christmas Shootout in Moultrie, Ga. from Dec. 28-30.

Ramon Lozada, wrestling, Wetumpka: Won the championship in the 120-pound weight class at the Indians Invitational on Dec. 19, leading his team to an overall victory. Finished third at 115 pounds in the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational Dec. 30-31.

Conor McPherson, basketball, G.W. Carver: Had 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in a 79-70 win over Greenville on Dec. 29 and 27 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in a 78-72 loss to Midfield on Dec. 28.

Jayden Scott, basketball, Park Crossing: Averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals over six games as the Thunderbirds went 3-3. Put up 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals in a 98-90 loss to Jeff Davis on Dec. 19.

