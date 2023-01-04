Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week for the end of December

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week. This week's poll covers the final two weeks of December 2022.

Ty Bryant, basketball, Prattville: Scored 25 points to go with 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 78-49 win over Selma on Dec. 20.

Jayden Cooper, basketball, Pike Road: Averaged 29 points, 7 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3 assists to lead the Patriots to a 3-0 record at the Vereen Christmas Shootout in Moultrie, Ga. from Dec. 28-30.

Ramon Lozada, wrestling, Wetumpka: Won the championship in the 120-pound weight class at the Indians Invitational on Dec. 19, leading his team to an overall victory. Finished third at 115 pounds in the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational Dec. 30-31.

Conor McPherson, basketball, G.W. Carver: Had 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals in a 79-70 win over Greenville on Dec. 29 and 27 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals in a 78-72 loss to Midfield on Dec. 28.

Jayden Scott, basketball, Park Crossing: Averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.2 steals over six games as the Thunderbirds went 3-3. Put up 26 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals in a 98-90 loss to Jeff Davis on Dec. 19.