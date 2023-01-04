FLINT, MI -- The federal government says in a new court filing that dozens of individuals and agencies are responsible for the Flint water crisis but it’s not among them. Attorneys for the United States provided its list of nonparties at fault in a U.S. District Court filing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, naming the state of Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder, the city of Flint, former emergency manager and others.

FLINT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO