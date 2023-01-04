Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Related
No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
Flint YMCA project gets $16.5M boost from Mott Foundation grants
FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made two grants to support the construction of a new home for the Greater Flint YMCA, a project that will include the construction of apartments, cost an estimated $41 million, and could open by January 2025 at Harrison and East Third streets.
Kettering University names new Dean of College of Engineering
FLINT, MI – Kettering University has named Scott Grasman, a former professor and Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering department head, as its new Dean of the College of Engineering. Grasman had previously served as the interim leader of the college until December 2022. The dean will oversee all engineering programs...
Genesee County Parks aims to rebuild steam locomotive, hiring workers
GENESEE TWP, MI -- Genesee County Parks and Recreation Commission officials are preparing to complete the assessment of Steam Locomotive #464 for a rebuild to continue to provide rides for years to come. The commission is in search of skilled retirees interested in working a couple days a week on...
WILX-TV
Owosso gets new shipping option for residents
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
Saginaw City Council 2023 calendar begins with strategic planning session
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw City Council will kick off its 2023 meeting calendar with the group’s annual strategic planning session next week. The city’s 9-member governing body will gather for the special meeting at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Saginaw City Hall, 1315 S. Washington.
Looking to get creative in 2023? Bay City studio’s 100-day art challenge returning
BAY CITY, MI - It’s that time of year when New Year’s resolutions are in full swing. While many people make resolutions about their health and fitness, Studio 23 is offering a program for those looking to get more creative this year. Studio 23 in downtown Bay City...
BaySail seeks donations, announces matching grant for Appledore IV maintenance
BAY CITY, MI — BaySail aims to raise $17,000 for Appledore IV maintenance, and donations will be matched thanks to a matching grant. “Thanks to the generous donations from the Gougeon Family, Gougeon Employees Foundation, Rowleys Wholesale and Douglas and Victoria Wirt, every donation you make will be matched,” reads a BaySail news release announcing the fundraising campaign.
secondwavemedia.com
Teachers: Help Wanted!
If the decline in the number of certified teachers that plagues school districts nationwide were isolated and short-term, perhaps administrators and board members could fix the problem and move on. But educators nationwide recognize that it is not solely about economics, nor social norms, nor communities, nor lifestyles, nor evaluations.
New contract postponed indefinitely for operator of 2 Flint golf courses
FLINT, MI -- The city is closer to bidding out the right to operate the Swartz Creek and Kearsley Lake municipal golf courses after the City Council indefinitely postponed a new contract to keep the current operator in place after this year. A council committee voted 6-1 with one abstention...
Saginaw County Board of Commissioners set 2023 meeting calendar
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners this week approved the group’s 2023 meeting calendar. As was the case in previous years, the county’s 11-member governing board will meet at 5 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each money with the exception of July, when the group will not gather.
Letter from the Editor: What felt like revolution in 2009 now is the daily job of evolving the news industry
Fourteen years ago, the editor of a small daily newspaper in Michigan wrote this to his subscribers:. “We are thankful for every loyal reader who pays for and counts on the print product arriving at the end of their driveway. Frankly, you’re still the core of our business model. But that model has brought us to three days a week.”
Feds court filing blames Snyder, Flint and state agencies for city’s water crisis
FLINT, MI -- The federal government says in a new court filing that dozens of individuals and agencies are responsible for the Flint water crisis but it’s not among them. Attorneys for the United States provided its list of nonparties at fault in a U.S. District Court filing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, naming the state of Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder, the city of Flint, former emergency manager and others.
Bottled water dries up in Flint as water crisis fallout continues in new year
FLINT, MI -- More than eight years after the Flint water crisis was triggered, bottled water distribution has ended at help centers in Flint while the fallout from the man-made emergency continues into 2023. Here’s the most recent information on criminal and civil court cases tied to the water crisis,...
See Inside This Historic Queen Anne Victorian Home For Sale in Owosso
If you're looking to buy a new home, and you want one with some character, might I suggest taking a look through this absolutely gorgeous home for sale in Owosso, Michigan?. When I say character, I mean character. Allow me to introduce you to 426 N Washington Street in Owosso.
Lansing Twp restaurant to raise money for fallen friend
If convicted as charged, Anderson faces various sentences up to, and including, life in prison.
WNEM
Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO opening in Saginaw
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Michigan’s first Buffalo Wild Wings GO is coming soon to Saginaw County. The new Buffalo Wild Wings GO under construction on State Street in Saginaw Township is expected to open this winter, according to company officials. The smaller-format Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being...
Woman to lead Genesee County commissioners for first time in 30 years
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The longest-serving member of the county Board of Commissioners will lead the board as its chairperson in 2023. Fellow commissioners elected Ellen Ellenburg, D-Burton, in a single round of voting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, in a 4-3 vote, making her the first woman to serve in that position since 1993.
Thanksgiving Eve lottery purchase lands Iosco County man $500,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- An Iosco County man has plenty to be thankful for even if he isn’t sure what to do with his recent $500,000 lottery win. The 51-year-old winner -- who chose to remain anonymous --won his prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s The Perfect Gift instant game.
MLive
58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 1