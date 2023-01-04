ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

The Flint Journal

No appointment necessary for free COVID-19 vaccinations Jan. 12 in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being offered this month in Flint at the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine. The program is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, and is being offered in partnership with the Genesee County Health Department and the MSU Charles Stewart Mott Department of Public Health.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Flint YMCA project gets $16.5M boost from Mott Foundation grants

FLINT, MI -- The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation has made two grants to support the construction of a new home for the Greater Flint YMCA, a project that will include the construction of apartments, cost an estimated $41 million, and could open by January 2025 at Harrison and East Third streets.
FLINT, MI
MLive

Kettering University names new Dean of College of Engineering

FLINT, MI – Kettering University has named Scott Grasman, a former professor and Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering department head, as its new Dean of the College of Engineering. Grasman had previously served as the interim leader of the college until December 2022. The dean will oversee all engineering programs...
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Owosso gets new shipping option for residents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Imagine having to drive 30 minutes just to ship a package. That’s why people in Owosso are excited about its new UPS Store, located on Main Street, next to Planet Fitness. Beforehand, people in the Owosso area had to go to Flint or Lansing to...
OWOSSO, MI
The Saginaw News

BaySail seeks donations, announces matching grant for Appledore IV maintenance

BAY CITY, MI — BaySail aims to raise $17,000 for Appledore IV maintenance, and donations will be matched thanks to a matching grant. “Thanks to the generous donations from the Gougeon Family, Gougeon Employees Foundation, Rowleys Wholesale and Douglas and Victoria Wirt, every donation you make will be matched,” reads a BaySail news release announcing the fundraising campaign.
BAY CITY, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Teachers: Help Wanted!

If the decline in the number of certified teachers that plagues school districts nationwide were isolated and short-term, perhaps administrators and board members could fix the problem and move on. But educators nationwide recognize that it is not solely about economics, nor social norms, nor communities, nor lifestyles, nor evaluations.
MIDLAND, MI
The Flint Journal

Feds court filing blames Snyder, Flint and state agencies for city’s water crisis

FLINT, MI -- The federal government says in a new court filing that dozens of individuals and agencies are responsible for the Flint water crisis but it’s not among them. Attorneys for the United States provided its list of nonparties at fault in a U.S. District Court filing on Wednesday, Jan. 4, naming the state of Michigan, former Gov. Rick Snyder, the city of Flint, former emergency manager and others.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Saginaw’s new trash collection company off to a bad start

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Saginaw residents haven’t been getting their trash picked up during the new year after a new company was selected for the job. The new company selected to collect trash in Saginaw is not off to a good start according to Saginaw residents. TV5 cameras...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

