MLive.com
Northwest pulls away from Lumen Christi in second half for win
JACKSON -- Northwest boys basketball coach John Moffitt designed for his team this week a physical plan for practice. The Mounties were facing Lumen Christi on Friday, a team with a roster featuring players who just won a state championship in football six weeks ago and a team which, like Northwest, entered the night unbeaten in Interstate 8 play this season.
MLive.com
Here are scores from around the Jackson area for Friday, January 6
Lumen Christi and Northwest clash in boys basketball — JACKSON -- Here are the scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 6. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jonesville improves to 6-1 with win over Bronson
The Jonesville boys basketball team improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 8 with a 52-41 win over Bronson on Thursday. The Comets raced out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter, saw that shrink to a 27-24 halftime lead, built it back up to lead 44-28 after three, and held off a late Bronson rally.
MLive.com
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23
JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
High school basketball: First 5th Quarter of 2023
The Big Game is out at Mason High School where the St. Johns boys team is in town.
MLive.com
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 6
The end of 2022 provided some great performances from the top boys basketball players in Michigan. Having turned the page to 2023, many of the players on MLive’s Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award watch list are on quite a roll. Among the players below, there are triple-doubles, multiple 30-plus point games, new additions to the 1,000-point club and even a major school record.
MLive.com
Concord holds off Homer in Big 8 clash
CONCORD – Early in the third quarter of Thursday’s Big 8 clash with Homer, Concord’s Mehki Wingfield picked up personal foul number three, and then moments later number four. That put the Yellowjackets’ 6-foot-4 junior on the bench in what at that point was a tie game...
Defensive veteran becomes 11th transfer portal departure for MSU Football
Michigan State football has suffered its 11th departure via transfer since the end of the 2022 season after veteran defensive end Jeff Pietrowski appeared in the portal on Friday afternoon. Pietrowski started each of the first three games for the Spartans this past season, before missing the final nine games...
Why this coach says Michigan, MSU basketball rivalry even more intense up close
Michigan basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli has been involved in college hoops for the better part of four decades. A Philadelphia native, most of his career has been spent in Pennsylvania; he was on staff at St. Joseph's for 35 years, first as an assistant (1985-95) then as the head coach (1995-2019). Even...
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
MLive.com
Michigan basketball set to visit Michigan State, where the court shakes
ANN ARBOR -- Joey Baker, well versed in another major college basketball rivalry, hasn’t yet experienced Michigan-Michigan State firsthand. But he’s already affected the rivalry. Baker converted a couple of Michigan State fans -- friends of his family who live outside Lansing -- who will wear Michigan gear...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs
At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
WILX-TV
Spartans Favored Over Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State (1/7/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan and Michigan State will play the first of two annual regular-season meetings on Saturday in East Lansing. Both teams enter matchup feeling good. Watch college basketball basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) The Wolverines have won two straight, both against Big Ten competition. The Spartans have won five in...
Report: NCAA Notice of Allegations Coming Soon For Michigan Football
The Michigan football program got some good news on Thursday when head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing that he expects to be back coaching the team in 2023. It sounds like that could be followed by some not-so-good news in the near future. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported ...
MLive.com
Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor
Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
MLive.com
Tom Izzo calls for class, respect from Michigan State fans during Michigan game
EAST LANSING – After a year of rising tensions in the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry, Tom Izzo is calling for class and respect from Michigan State fans when the Wolverines visit the Breslin Center on Saturday. “Cheer for us, respect for us, respect for your opponent and let’s play the...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Trio Of Defenders Hit The Transfer Portal
Despite the disappointing loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Jim Harbaugh does have Michigan rolling right now. The Wolverines are coming off back to back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and appearances in the CFP. The maize and blue are also recruiting pretty well and are absolutely killing it in the transfer portal. Because of that, a trio of defender have decided to step into the transfer portal and it's pretty easy to see why. Each player that is leaving Michigan, has at least four same-age or younger players ahead of them on the depth chart.
