Northwest pulls away from Lumen Christi in second half for win

JACKSON -- Northwest boys basketball coach John Moffitt designed for his team this week a physical plan for practice. The Mounties were facing Lumen Christi on Friday, a team with a roster featuring players who just won a state championship in football six weeks ago and a team which, like Northwest, entered the night unbeaten in Interstate 8 play this season.
Jackson roundup: Jonesville improves to 6-1 with win over Bronson

The Jonesville boys basketball team improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big 8 with a 52-41 win over Bronson on Thursday. The Comets raced out to a 17-4 lead after one quarter, saw that shrink to a 27-24 halftime lead, built it back up to lead 44-28 after three, and held off a late Bronson rally.
Here is the first batch of boys basketball power rankings in the Jackson area for 2022-23

JACKSON -- With the high school basketball season underway, it is time to take a look at how boys basketball teams in the Jackson area are stacking up so far. Some quality matchups at Spring Arbor’s Shot Clock Classic and the Pat Paterson Holiday Classic last week offered some excellent glimpses into what some of these teams are capable of, and a few more key matchups are on the way in the days and weeks ahead.
MLive’s 2023 Mr. Basketball watch list update for Jan. 6

The end of 2022 provided some great performances from the top boys basketball players in Michigan. Having turned the page to 2023, many of the players on MLive’s Hal Schram Mr. Basketball award watch list are on quite a roll. Among the players below, there are triple-doubles, multiple 30-plus point games, new additions to the 1,000-point club and even a major school record.
Concord holds off Homer in Big 8 clash

CONCORD – Early in the third quarter of Thursday’s Big 8 clash with Homer, Concord’s Mehki Wingfield picked up personal foul number three, and then moments later number four. That put the Yellowjackets’ 6-foot-4 junior on the bench in what at that point was a tie game...
Michigan basketball set to visit Michigan State, where the court shakes

ANN ARBOR -- Joey Baker, well versed in another major college basketball rivalry, hasn’t yet experienced Michigan-Michigan State firsthand. But he’s already affected the rivalry. Baker converted a couple of Michigan State fans -- friends of his family who live outside Lansing -- who will wear Michigan gear...
Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.
Spartans Favored Over Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team is a 4 1/2 point favorite to defeat Michigan Saturday. The teams meet in the Breslin Center with tip off at 2:30pm on Fox. The Spartans have won five in a row and have a 10-5 season record. Michigan is 3-0 atop the Big Ten standings. The teams meet later in the season in Ann Arbor. MSU coach Tom Izzo has a 31-20 career record against Michigan and has won the last four meetings in the Breslin Center between the teams.
Michigan finishes strong vs. Penn State to stay perfect in Big Ten play

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan struggled through much of its nonconference schedule. Big Ten play has been a much different story. Michigan beat Penn State on Wednesday 79-69 at Crisler Center to improve to 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines visit rival Michigan State on Saturday (2:30 p.m. tip). Hunter Dickinson scored...
Former Michigan State kicker transferring to Baylor

Jack Stone is headed back to his home state to continue his college football career. The Texas native and former Michigan State kicker announced his transfer commitment to Baylor via Twitter on Thursday. Stone entered the portal last month following his true freshman season with the Spartans. Stone was listed...
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Trio Of Defenders Hit The Transfer Portal

Despite the disappointing loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Jim Harbaugh does have Michigan rolling right now. The Wolverines are coming off back to back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten titles and appearances in the CFP. The maize and blue are also recruiting pretty well and are absolutely killing it in the transfer portal. Because of that, a trio of defender have decided to step into the transfer portal and it's pretty easy to see why. Each player that is leaving Michigan, has at least four same-age or younger players ahead of them on the depth chart.
