What's behind Ole Miss basketball's scoring struggles? Kermit Davis says it's simple

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The shots Ole Miss created Tuesday night in Tuscaloosa, Rebels coach Kermit Davis contended, were equal to or better than what Alabama mustered.

The conversion rate was not.

The Rebels struggled to score yet again in an 84-62 defeat to the Crimson Tide. They cashed in on just 34.8% of their field-goal attempts. They shot 2-for-23 from beyond the arc. They got 17 offensive rebounds and turned them into only 16 second-chance points.

Since Nov. 27, Ole Miss has managed to reach the 70-point threshold just once in eight games, and that came in a home victory over a Valparaiso team that KenPom rates as one of the 65 worst in college basketball.

Asked what's standing between his team and better offensive production after Tuesday night's loss, Davis focused on execution rather than scheme.

"Making open shots," he said. "It's a pretty simple game of basketball. You go back and look at it, we got just as good of shots as Alabama did. Our inability to make – we had wide open, step-in threes. We had shots right around the rim, around the post."

STRUGGLES CONTINUE:Ole Miss basketball suffers blowout road defeat to Alabama, continues losing slide

BIG STEP:Why a 'huge win' over Mississippi State fuels Ole Miss women's basketball to keep building

RIVALRY GAME:Ole Miss women's basketball tops Mississippi State on the road, starts SEC play 2-0

Tuesday, the more gifted team made more gifted plays. Davis touted the Crimson Tide as a group that can make a run to the Final Four, and, looking at the collection of talent that had its way with Ole Miss' typically stingy defense, it's hard to put it past them.

It was easy for the Crimson Tide on offense in a way that it almost never is for the Rebels. Every basket feels like a work of intense labor – a thick tree felled in a forest and hauled out chunk by exhausting chunk.

"We've gotta make open shots," Davis said. "We had open shots against Tennessee to win. That's just what we've gotta do. Offensively, I think what we're doing is good. We just gotta make shots and keep giving guys confidence."

Alabama marked Ole Miss' sixth opponent ranked inside KenPom's top 50. The Rebels' average offensive return in those games is 62.3 points.

Confidence, forward Jaemyn Brakefield explained, is a crucial part of fulfilling Davis' demand for better shot-making. Right now, the Rebels are a bit short on it.

"With anybody, any player, if they're not shooting well or they're not really making an impact on the game, they kind of hang their head a little bit," he said. "That's what we gotta get better at."

There are, of course, little factors here and there limiting the offense's output that Davis and the Rebels can point to outside of the "make more shots" line.

Davis thinks the Rebels' freshmen are struggling in the paint. Brakefield would like to see Ole Miss play with a bit more poise when driving the ball – something he noted Alabama does quite well.

The Rebels also haven't quite adjusted to the return of their star point guard from injury. Ole Miss averaged 70.8 points per game before Daeshun Ruffin made his season debut against Memphis and has managed 65.4 since.

"This is not Daeshun's fault at all, but we knew that when we got him back on our team, he wasn't in great shape," Davis said. "We had to play him into shape almost like we did last year. He'll find his rhythm at some point, but he kind of disrupted our team a little bit. Nobody's fault. Just trying to integrate him back into the lineup and get him minutes."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

