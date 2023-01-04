Alliance posts improved COVID-19 numbers for 2022

ALLIANCE − The city has turned a corner on COVID-19, posting decreases in illnesses and deaths for 2022.

Mayor Alan Andreani went over the annual report Tuesday night with City Council during its first meeting of the new year.

He said the pandemic was the city's "overarching issue" for a third year.

In 2022, there were 2,275 confirmed cases and 17 deaths. Nearly all of the deaths were reported in early 2022, Andreani said.

By comparison, there were 2,952 cases in 2021 with 49 deaths. In 2020, when the outbreak started, there were 1,146 cases and 44 deaths.

From 2020 to 2022, Andreani reported a total of 6,372 citizens with confirmed cases and 110 deaths. "These were tough numbers to deal with," he said.

Andreani commended Alliance City Health Commissioner Randy Flint and the Health Department staff for its efforts during the pandemic.

In other business, council members:

• HEARD Residents likely will see an increase in cost for sewer and water services next month. The amount of a cost hike will be determined later this month. Safety-Service Director Mike Dreger said the cost of chemicals has increased by 2% over last year.

• READ Council went over a resolution to put the renewal of a 3-mill property tax for parks and recreation on the May 2. This was the second reading for the issue, and City Council is expected to approve the request later this month.

• HEARD Exterior demolition of the former Carnation City Mall continues after interior work was done and the tear-down began in December. The site will be the future home of a new retail shopping plaza with a Meijer supercenter.

