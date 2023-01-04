Fort Smith board of directors pass flag resolution

The Fort Smith city administrator will not likely be a Confederate one in the near future at Riverfront Park.

The city's board of directors amended a resolution Tuesday night that gives board of directors the say on the flags to fly in a display that has been contentious at Riverfront Park.

"I'll speak to this," city administrator Carl Geffken said at the Tuesday meeting. "This was put on the agenda in order to give the city the flexibility to put up the flags and leave them up or change them."

In 2001, the city put up a flag display at Riverfront Park downtown near the Arkansas River called, "Flags Over Fort Smith," that included the flag that represented the Confederacy 1861-1865. The flags were removed "due to age" in 2022.

A resolution passed by the board of directors with a vote of 6-1 Tuesday night. Only director George Catsavis voted against the resolution Tuesday night. George Catsavis said he wanted to wait to see how the state legislature addresses historic flags and monuments this year.

The board amended the resolution to include a clause that it has to be approved by the BOD.

The resolution approved in Fort Smith Tuesday states that "The city does not intend to return the "Flags Over Fort Smith" display. The resolution states the city will have flexibility in whether to return any flags to the park.

The resolution states that the city of Fort Smith will display flags that represent six branches of the military and the United States flag.

A Fort Smith attorney, Joey McCutchen, previously asked the Sebastian County prosecuting attorney to charge Geffken with a misdemeanor because he would not return the Confederate flag to the city-owned park. Prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue declined to file any such charge.

McCutchen argued that a state history commission has deemed the Confederate flag as historic, and a lawmaker is planning in the 2023 legislative session to make an amendment to a law regarding historic monuments.

Board director Neal Martin voiced his concerns that the decision on the flags would be left to the city administrator only without a vote of the board for approval. Martin said the board can vote to make any changes to the flag display.

The resolution reads, "As determined by the city administrator, any display of flags at Riverfront Park may be removed and/or replaced, in whole or in part, to include other flags pertinent to the city."

In September, a Sebastian County judge ruled that any state law regarding historic flags was not in effect when the flag was removed in 2020.

Just because the Arkansas History Commission ruled the Confederate flag is historic and a part of a past Fort Smith flag display at Riverfront Park does not mean the flag needs to fly there again, Judge Gunner Delay ruled.

The state law does not grant the court authority to return the monument, Delay said.

"I can't legislate from the bench," Delay said in court hearing in September.

McCutchen told the board of directors Tuesday, "We disagree with the circuit court's ruling." He said he would support a military flag display at Cisterna Park but not at Riverfront Park.

Delay said there is no order to return the flag to the park.

A Confederate flag and monument to Confederate war dead remains on the lawn of the Sebastian County Courthouse in downtown Fort Smith that was placed there in the past by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The resolution approved Tuesday night regarding the Riverfront Park display states that any flag display installed at Riverfront Park in the future is "not intended to be a historical monument as defined by the Arkansas State Capitol and the state's monument protection act approved in 2021.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Fort Smith board of directors pass flag resolution