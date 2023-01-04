ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Public Library expands hours at most branches

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cI9BE_0k33nZjz00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library is expanding its hours at six branches and three drive-up windows to increase access for residents.

On Wednesday, VBPL’s Bayside, Kempsville, Oceanfront, Princess Anne and Windsor Woods branches began opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The Great Neck Area Library will follow this schedule when it reopens later this year. The latest marks a return to pre-pandemic hours at these locations and provides customers with more time to access library resources.

Drive-up windows at VBPL’s Bayside, Oceanfront, and Princess Anne libraries will also open a half hour earlier, at 9 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

VBPL began expanding hours again in August 2021 after a reduction in library positions and operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about VBPL locations and hours, CLICK HERE .

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high school basketball. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Study shows drinking water may...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department will host a free vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 11. The clinic will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road. As of October 12, 2022...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in Chesapeake

WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Church guard thwarts catalytic converter theft in …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no students injured

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Teacher shot at Newport News elementary school; no …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon and Michelle Wolf report. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high school basketball.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861

The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy