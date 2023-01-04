Virginia Beach Public Library expands hours at most branches

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library is expanding its hours at six branches and three drive-up windows to increase access for residents.

On Wednesday, VBPL’s Bayside, Kempsville, Oceanfront, Princess Anne and Windsor Woods branches began opening to the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The Great Neck Area Library will follow this schedule when it reopens later this year. The latest marks a return to pre-pandemic hours at these locations and provides customers with more time to access library resources.

Drive-up windows at VBPL’s Bayside, Oceanfront, and Princess Anne libraries will also open a half hour earlier, at 9 a.m. instead of 9:30 a.m., Monday through Saturday.

VBPL began expanding hours again in August 2021 after a reduction in library positions and operating hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about VBPL locations and hours, CLICK HERE .

