National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid. AARP welcomes the new year with fun, fulfillment and purpose by offering a series of member discounts throughout 2023. Our first offering is a discount to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. This show will be touring in Louisville from April 11 to April 16, 2023. AARP members and their guests can purchase tickets at a minimum of 10% off standard ticket prices for show times from April 11-16, with the exception of Friday evening April 14, when using the code "Fun50"*.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO