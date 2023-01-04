Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KentuckyTed RiversKentucky State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
“Most Haunted Road In Kentucky”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Related
Louisville lands 4-star Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson
Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson is the latest athlete to join the Louisville Cardinals through the transfer portal. There was speculation surrounding Louisville Twitter that he was in town on a visit and much like Jackson State wide receiver transfer Kevin Coleman, he committed to the program hours after he was in town on a visit.
wsonradio.com
Clements Jumps Track to Louisville
On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a successful season on the gridiron in Henderson, defensive lineman Saadiq Clements is officially a Cardinal. Clements signed his name on the dotted line today to play for Louisville this upcoming fall. Originally, Clements had committed to play for Purdue, but just a few days after former Boilermakers head coach […]
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Demon Deacons for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The Cardinals will attempt to bounce back from their heartbreaking loss to Syracuse when they host the Demon Deacons.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next week
If you're a fan of juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and creamy milkshakes, you may be interested to learn that a highly-anticipated new local restaurant will be opening in Kentucky next week. Read on to learn more.
Wave 3
South 26th Street Homicide
Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
hazard-herald.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Louisville
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
aarp.org
Discount offer for "Ain’t Too Proud" at The Kentucky Center
National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid. AARP welcomes the new year with fun, fulfillment and purpose by offering a series of member discounts throughout 2023. Our first offering is a discount to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. This show will be touring in Louisville from April 11 to April 16, 2023. AARP members and their guests can purchase tickets at a minimum of 10% off standard ticket prices for show times from April 11-16, with the exception of Friday evening April 14, when using the code "Fun50"*.
wdrb.com
Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees
Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
hazard-herald.com
WLKY.com
Owner of Barry's Cheesesteaks sees reopening as second chance for more than business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After falling on hard times during the pandemic and shutting down, Barry's Cheesesteaks has reopened its doors. Owner Barry Washington calls the reopening a second chance to revive his business and faith. For more than a decade, Barry's Cheesesteaks has been serving some of the best...
wdrb.com
Family of 69-year-old Caesars employee shot to death in Louisville begging for answers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Less than a week into the new year, there have already been seven homicides in Louisville. The city's most recent victim was a 69-year-old Mitchell Eddings, who family members said was shot and killed early Friday morning as he was getting home from work. They described...
Wave 3
TSA to hold Louisville hiring event
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
Wave 3
Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks. The Louisville Game Shop, located at 925 Baxter Avenue, announced the closure on its website on Tuesday. Colin Moore, the store’s co-owner, stated a number of reasons the...
Wave 3
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville music artist was identified as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the Russell neighborhood. Jeremiah Buckner, 42, better known by his stage name Ekoe Alexanda was shot and killed on Esquire Alley and Roy Wilkins Avenue Tuesday. Buckner was one of the...
WLKY.com
Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
'He was an advocate': Founding member of Louisville music group, Linkin' Bridge, killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jeremiah Buckner is one of six people killed in the first four days of 2023 in Louisville. The 42-year-old was an original member of Linkin' Bridge. The group got its start in 2015, singing Christmas carols in East Louisville with a local comedian. Videos of their carols accrued more than 500 million views.
WLKY.com
Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
'We know there's a need': Vacant Cadillac dealership in Louisville to become apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A longtime Cadillac dealership in the heart of downtown Louisville is now getting a second life. After more than 75 years as a car dealership, the Brown Bros. Cadillac building will soon be the site of more than 100 apartment units. The family-run dealership closed its...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
594K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0