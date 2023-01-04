ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FanSided

Louisville lands 4-star Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson

Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson is the latest athlete to join the Louisville Cardinals through the transfer portal. There was speculation surrounding Louisville Twitter that he was in town on a visit and much like Jackson State wide receiver transfer Kevin Coleman, he committed to the program hours after he was in town on a visit.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wsonradio.com

Clements Jumps Track to Louisville

On Thursday night, January 5th, 2023, Saadiq Clements, a 4-year starter at defensive lineman for the Henderson County High School Football Colonels, officially signed with the University of Louisville Cardinals. Clements decommitted from Purdue in mid-December when the Boilermakers Head Coach Jeff Brohm stepped down to become coach at Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Saadiq Clements signs with Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – After a successful season on the gridiron in Henderson, defensive lineman Saadiq Clements is officially a Cardinal. Clements signed his name on the dotted line today to play for Louisville this upcoming fall. Originally, Clements had committed to play for Purdue, but just a few days after former Boilermakers head coach […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

South 26th Street Homicide

Family honors Louisville mother missing for 4 years on her birthday. The family still get tips regularly, but nothing has led them to evidence of what actually happened that night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill to further lower Kentucky's income tax impacting dozens of industries including...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Louisville

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Louisville, KY-IN using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aarp.org

Discount offer for "Ain’t Too Proud" at The Kentucky Center

National Touring Company of Ain’t Too Proud. Credit: © 2021 Emilio Madrid. AARP welcomes the new year with fun, fulfillment and purpose by offering a series of member discounts throughout 2023. Our first offering is a discount to the Broadway show Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations. This show will be touring in Louisville from April 11 to April 16, 2023. AARP members and their guests can purchase tickets at a minimum of 10% off standard ticket prices for show times from April 11-16, with the exception of Friday evening April 14, when using the code "Fun50"*.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Allied Universal in Louisville seeking to hire at least 200 employees

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide security provider is hosting a two-day job fair in Louisville. Allied Universal is one of the nation's largest security and facility services companies. On Thursday, Jan. 6, and Friday, Jan. 7, the company is hosting a job fair. "It's a great opportunity, if you...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

TSA to hold Louisville hiring event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Transportation Security Administration is holding a recruiting event over the next two days to fill positions as a Transportation Security Officer at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport . The hiring event will be held January 6 and 7 at Holiday Inn Louisville East, 1325 Hurstbourne...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville game store closing after 18 years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A long-running Louisville business for board, tabletop and role-playing games is closing its doors in the upcoming weeks. The Louisville Game Shop, located at 925 Baxter Avenue, announced the closure on its website on Tuesday. Colin Moore, the store’s co-owner, stated a number of reasons the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Oldham Brewing Co. to move near Old Louisville, change name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — An Oldham County brewery is moving to a new location near Old Louisville — and changing its name,according to Louisville Business First. Inside Job Brewing Co. is seeking a zoning change for a building at 1031 S. Sixth St. The company was formerly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Mother of 2 latest life lost to gun violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six people have died from gun violence just days into 2023. 43-year-old Sherry Allen, a mother of two daughters, was shot and killed Tuesday morning on West Kentucky street. 43-year-old Jeremiah Buckner, a founding member of "Linkin' bridge" was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on Village...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

FanSided

