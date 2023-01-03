ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter: “I Was Upset with Myself”

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. And UGA defensive lineman Jalen Carter said Saturday that he was not pleased with his...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

BREAKING: Elite 2024 DB Peyton Woodyard Commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs just keep on winning. After signing one of the nation's top 2023 recruiting classes, the Bulldogs are off to an excellent start early on in the 2024 class, and landed a commitment today from one of the nation's top defenders.
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship Yoga Observations

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. The media was allowed 15 minutes to view practice on Saturday. Because the game is...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Final Feelings: Why the Georgia Bulldogs Will Beat the TCU Horned Frogs

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Dawg Post gives you all you need to know about the game... Matt’s Final Feelings:...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs' Mascot UGA Will Not Make Trip To Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart arrived in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, as they get ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. However, there is one dog that is...
ATHENS, GA
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Breaks Down The Georgia/TCU National Title Game

Los Angeles, CA - ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit breaks down the 2023 CFP National Championship game between Georgia and TCU with reporters on Thursday. Georgia is listed as a 12.5-point favorite to beat TCU according to...
ATHENS, GA

