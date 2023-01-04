Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Basketball: 3 keys to beating Clemson in battle for 1st place
When Pittsburgh Basketball started the season 1-3 with a pair of 20+ point losses, it looked as if the postseason was going to be a big reach for the program. Of course, they decide to win 10 of 11 games, with the lone loss being by one point on the road at Vanderbilt. Heading into last week, the Panthers were 2-0 in ACC play but had a pair of ranked opponents to deal with in North Carolina and Virginia, part of a brutal four-game stretch that also included Clemson and Duke after.
wtae.com
Pitt men's basketball off to great start in ACC
PITTSBURGH — Pitt is 4-0 in the ACC, coming off back-to-back wins over Virginia and North Carolina. It's the best start for the Panthers in nearly a decade. Head coach Jeff Capel sat down with Pittsburgh's Action Sports to talk about the buzz around the program. Watch the video above.
All-ACC Defensive Back Cam'Ron Kelly Transfers to Virginia from UNC
North Carolina defensive back Cam'Ron Kelly announced his commitment to UVA on Friday
247Sports
Cavaliers officially add transfer guard Dante Harris
Virginia men's basketball officially welcomes Georgetown transfer guard Dante Harris to the fold, after the talented playmaker committed to the Cavaliers after visiting for the Houston game and then signed his financial aid agreement with the 'Hoos recently. “We are excited to add Dante to the Virginia basketball family,” Virginia...
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star Pitt Target Dropping Top Five
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Perez Shares Frustration Over Eligibility
West Virginia guard Jose Perez is still waiting on the NCAA's latest decision on his eligibility
zagsblog.com
NCAA Appeal Decision for West Virginia’s Jose Perez Expected by Jan. 11
An NCAA appeal decision for West Virginia guard Jose Perez is expected by Jan. 11, sources told ZAGSBLOG. West Virginia hosts No. 3 Kansas on Saturday and No. 19 Baylor on Jan. 11. A source said Perez “just wants to play basketball.”. The 6-foot-5 Perez announced his transfer to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt DB Hudson Primus Enters the Transfer Portal
Hudson Primus joined the Pitt football team as a fall walk-on before the 2019 season, and after four seasons as a reserve in Pittsburgh, he’s decided to move on. Primus, a 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back originally from Archbishop Carroll in Washington D.C., entered the transfer portal Thursday afternoon. It’s...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Mt. Lebanon High School Football HC Bob Palko Resigns
Mt. Lebanon High School football head coach Bob Palko announced his resignation from the program on Friday. Palko coached four seasons at Mt. Lebanon and led them to a record of 31-14. He saw the most success in 2021, as Mt. Lebanon won all 15 games, including a 47-7 victory over rival Central Catholic in the WPIAL 6A Title game and then a 35-17 win against powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep in the PIAA 6A Title game.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Pittsburgh's last remaining bathhouse set to undergo rehab project
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The rehab project on the city's last remaining bathhouse is scheduled to begin in the spring.The South Side building is set to receive a major overhaul to help preserve its historic architecture while also making it more sustainable.The pool will close during renovations. But once renovations are complete, the city hopes to keep the bathhouse open year-round.
wajr.com
Pittsburgh man accused of robbing Sheetz customer in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. A Pittsburgh man has entered a not guilty plea to first-degree robbery including committing violence to the person by striking or beating after an incident at the University Avenue Sheetz store on Jan. 3. Morgantown police responded to a report of a disturbance around 9:30 p.m. and found...
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
18-year-old found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of East Warrington Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. While searching the area for possible victims, police found an 18-year-old male inside...
wtae.com
Suspect sought in Pittsburgh woman's stabbing death
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police have identified a suspect in the death of a woman who was found stabbed in her home Thursday night. On Friday evening, police announced that there was an arrest warrant for William L. Fitzgerald, 50, of Pittsburgh. The victim was identified by the Allegheny County...
4 Democrats enter Allegheny County Council races
Four candidates already have come forward to declare runs for Allegheny County Council. Two of the candidates will be challenging incumbent Democrats, while the other two are facing off against one another in the South Hills. The results of these races could shift power on county council, which has seen...
Police investigating possibility 2 shootings in Pittsburgh area are connected
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are working to determine if two shootings Thursday in the Pittsburgh area are connected. The first happened in the city's Perry North neighborhood after police said a man attempted to shoot and kill a postal worker. The second incident happened on McKnight Road where police said a person and multiple cars were shot.KDKA-TV looked into a timeline of when both shootings took place to learn more about the incidents and a possible connection. According to Pittsburgh police, reports of a ShotSpotter alert were first reported at 2:01 p.m. Thursday on Waldorf Street. That's where police said...
2 injured, 5 cars struck after shooting along McKnight Road in Ross
One motorist was hospitalized and another injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon caused a two-hour closure of McKnight Road in Ross. Ross Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp initially said there was an exchange of gunfire just after 2 p.m. along the busy North Hills corridor McKnight Road, near the intersection with Nelson Run Road. Later Thursday evening, he released a statement indicating police now believe there was only one shooter.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh police searching for missing teenager
Pittsburgh Police announced on Twitter that they had located a 13-year-old who had gone missing Wednesday. The department thanked those who provided information that helped the search.
Woman fatally stabbed in South Side Slopes identified
PITTSBURGH — A woman found stabbed to death in her South Side Slopes home has been identified. Tarae C. Washington, 47, was found in her Arlington Avenue home Thursday, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Pittsburgh police were called to investigate before 7 p.m. Family members told police...
FanSided
