When Pittsburgh Basketball started the season 1-3 with a pair of 20+ point losses, it looked as if the postseason was going to be a big reach for the program. Of course, they decide to win 10 of 11 games, with the lone loss being by one point on the road at Vanderbilt. Heading into last week, the Panthers were 2-0 in ACC play but had a pair of ranked opponents to deal with in North Carolina and Virginia, part of a brutal four-game stretch that also included Clemson and Duke after.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO