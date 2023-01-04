Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Missing Madalina: Police looking for possible witnesses in Madison County
Jan. 6. Cornelius Police, in a Facebook post, say the search for Madalina Cojocari includes Madison County. The 11-year-old, who was last seen as she got off of her school bus in Victoria Bay on Nov. 21, is the subject of an intense search that has received national attention. CPD,...
Charlotte region has the right stuff to help you keep your resolutions
Jan. 5. It’s easy to make New Year’s resolutions. The hard part is keeping them. But before you blame yourself entirely for your previous lack of success, consider this: Your location may be setting you up for failure. If you live in a neighborhood with no sidewalks or...
Poke Lake restaurant opens in Shops at the Fresh Market
Jan. 5. By TL Bernthal. Fans of Poke Bros. don’t have to travel to Mooresville to satisfy their taste for fresh Hawaiian-inspired ingredients, from sushi for a traditional experience to shrimp, chicken or tofu bowls. Poke Lake opened Wednesday in Shops at The Fresh Market, next to Fresh Chef....
