Poke Lake restaurant opens in Shops at the Fresh Market

Jan. 5. By TL Bernthal. Fans of Poke Bros. don’t have to travel to Mooresville to satisfy their taste for fresh Hawaiian-inspired ingredients, from sushi for a traditional experience to shrimp, chicken or tofu bowls. Poke Lake opened Wednesday in Shops at The Fresh Market, next to Fresh Chef....
MOORESVILLE, NC

