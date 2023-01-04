Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Democratic Governor Angers Two Mayors Over MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Greg Abbott satisfied with busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary citiesMark StarTexas State
The New York State Nurses Association is pleading with the remaining five hospitals to come to new agreementsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood
New York, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 34th Precinct are investigating a December 26th attempted murder. On Friday, the NYPD released photos of the alleged suspect in that shooting, who has since eluded police. According to police, on December 26, at approximately 11:40 am, two men were engaged in a verbal altercation inside a building on West 205th Street near 10th Avenue. At one point, the suspect pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the 26-year-old male victim. He was struck in the neck and back, The victim was taken to NYC Health + The post NYPD investigating near-fatal shooting in Inwood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged for a Friday night double stabbing in the Bronx. Officers from the NYPD’s 44th Precinct were called to the area of 1212 University Avenue for a report of an assault with injuries at around 9 pm on Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 45-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the ground. He was suffering from stab wounds to the chest. A second victim, a 39-year-old woman, was also stabbed, with a slash wound to the arm. Both victims were treated at the scene before The post Suspect arrested in Bronx double stabbing attack, murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
bronx.com
Jose Ortiz, 65, Arrested For The Murder Of Tyrone Quick, 45
On Friday, January 06, 2022, at approximately 2057 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside of an apartment, located in a residential building at 1212 University Avenue. Upon arrival, officers observed a 45-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to the chest and a 39-year-old...
41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK, NY – Officers from the New York City Police Department’s 67th Precinct were called to an East Flatbush apartment responding to a shots-fired call at around 2:21 pm on Friday. When officers arrived at unit 3A inside the 94 Rockaway Parkway building, they located an unidentified male, unresponsive and unconscious. He was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Detectives later identified the deceased man as Jermaine Desaussure, 41, who resided at the apartment. No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made. The NYPD is continuing their investigation into the The post 41-year-old shot and killed inside Brooklyn apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man charged with murder in holiday slaying incident
NEW YORK, NY – A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with murder for a December 26th shooting death in the borough. According to police, Carlos Gonzalez, 26, was arrested for the death of a 26-year-old man found unconscious by responding police officers on December 26th in the area of East Tremont Avenue and Marimon Avenue. The victim as transported at around 4:20 am to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Gonzalez as also charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Bronx man charged with murder in holiday slaying incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department’s 61st Precinct have made an arrest in the Thursday night shooting death of 42-year-old Levan Galdava. Galdava was shot and killed in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay at around 9:04 pm on Thursday. Police located him unresponsive, and he was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/Coney Island, where he was later pronounced dead. Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal weapon possession charges on Friday. The post NYPD announces arrest in Sheepshead Bay shooting death appeared first on Shore News Network.
Yonkers man pleads guilty for role in 2012 murder of Bronx woman
As a part of his plea agreement, Torres was promised a sentence of six months of shock probation at the Westchester County Jail when he is sentenced in April.
Man attempts to pick up impounded car, winds up charged with murder in death of Annadale man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It turns out an effort to get an impounded vehicle released led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in the October 2022 murder of a 36-year-old man. A law enforcement source told the Staten Island Advance/SiLive.com that they had located Masud Khan, 30, in New Jersey, and were working with authorities there to locate and arrest him.
Police: Arrested suspect fatally kicked man out of window in the Bronx
The NYPD released new information linked to a homicide that occurred back in September in the Bronx.
norwoodnews.org
Crotona: Two Dead, Three Injured following Two Separate Shooting Incidents
Five people were reported shot in two separate incidents in Crotona in late December, police said. Two have died. As reported, an NYPD spokesperson said that on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at approximately 4.05 a.m., at East Tremont Avenue and Marmion Avenue, officers were alerted to an incident regarding a man who had been shot.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem altercation leaves man slashed outside restaurant on New Year’s Eve: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. The NYPD is looking for a man who slashed his victim during an argument outside of a Harlem restaurant on New Year’s Eve. Police say that at 12:06 a.m. on Dec....
NYC gunman fires off round while running from cops in Manhattan: NYPD
A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.
NYC gang member Atiba Johnson arrested in gunpoint robbery, cops say
An 18-year-old gang member who racked up four gun-related arrests as a juvenile was busted again this week in connection to a gunpoint robbery at an East Village cellphone store, cops and police sources said. Atiba Johnson, of the G-Stone Crips, was one of four suspects nabbed Wednesday in connection to the Wednesday stickup at the Metro PCS store on First Avenue near East 14th Street, authorities and sources said. The crew entered the store around 4:30 p.m., when one of them brandished a gun and snatched up three phones and an unspecified amount of cash, cops said. The suspects then hopped into...
Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Two 62-year-old men were robbed at gunpoint by two unknown suspects on December 23rd inside the 51st Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. On Friday, police released photos and video surveillance footage of the suspects. Police said the men were approached by the two subjects, who pulled a gun on him and removed tjer wallets and valuables before fleeing on foot. Neither of the men were physically injured during the robbery. The post Two 62-year-old men robbed at gunpoint inside midtown Manhattan subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested
NEW YORK, NY – A man wanted by police since mid-December for an alleged hate crime has been arrested, according to the New York City Police Department. Rodrigo Lisboa, 31, is accused of having assaulted a man over his sexual orientation on December 12th near Canal Street and Broadway in SOHO. A 24-year-old male was approached, allegedly by Lisboa and punched in the face multiple times. The victim said the attacker was shouting “anti-sexual orientation” statements while he was being assaulted. The victim suffered minor injuries. Lisboa was charged with assault/hate crime and menacing/hate crime. The post Violent Manhattan hate crime suspect arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
1 dead after neighbor's noise complaint turns to double stabbing at Bronx supportive housing complex
A 65-year-old man attacked his neighbors — fatally stabbing a 45-year-old man and injuring a 35-year-old woman, according to police. Officers arrested Jose Ortiz at the Center for Family Support.
Woman found dead with stab wound in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound inside an East Harlem apartment on Thursday, police said. Lisa Epton, 45, was found by her daughter, lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. She had been stabbed in […]
NBC New York
NYC Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Bat Attack of 19-Year-Old Female Cousin: DA
A 21-year-old man was arraigned on charges of attempted murder, among other crimes, for allegedly attacking his roommate and cousin with a bat and then stabbing her in their Queens residence on Monday, according to the district attorney's office. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday that Edward Huerta was...
42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK, NY – A man was shot and killed Thursday night in the area of Ocean Avenue and Avenue Z in Sheepshead Bay. According to detectives with the 61st Precinct, officers arrived at the scene after receiving the report of an assault of a male in the area. When they arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim with head trauma and multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospital/ Coney Island, where he was pronounced deceased. Police reported a suspect is in custody. The name of the suspect and victim were not released at The post 42-year-old shot and killed in Sheepshead Bay appeared first on Shore News Network.
News 12
Police: Man stabbed during dispute with girlfriend in Yonkers
Police say a man was stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with his girlfriend in Yonkers Thursday evening. They say it happened a little before 8 p.m. in the area of 98 Elliot Ave. Officials say the man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered...
Shore News Network
123K+
Followers
61K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 2