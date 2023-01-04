A trio of men was arrested after one allegedly fired a shot at cops while trying to run from a car stop in Manhattan, police said. Cops were patrolling near W. 106 St. and West Side Highway following a report of gunfire in the area around 4:30 p.m. when they tried to stop a car, cops said. The three men inside then jumped out and tried to run — with one of the men squeezing off a round at cops, according to the NYPD. Officers caught up to the three men and recovered two firearms. One shell casing was found at the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO