European nonprofit recycles human hair to protect environment

Reducing power to heat the vehicle may increase range for e-vehicles when compared to other climate control systems. Alfdorf, Germany – ZF has developed a heated seat belt option for electric vehicles. This technology allows drivers to reduce the energy used to heat the vehicle — especially in combination with other contact heaters such as a seat heater. During cold weather, the system may increase range by up to 15 percent by reducing the energy required to heat the vehicle’s interior. The ZF heated seat belt is based on a special webbing with integrated heating conductors that minimally increase the thickness of the webbing. This makes integration easier for vehicle manufacturers and offers occupants the same comfort as normal seat belt webbing. The heated belt is designed to provide occupants with a uniform warmth close to their bodies.

1 DAY AGO