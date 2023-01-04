European nonprofit recycles human hair to protect environment

Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
(BPT) - Especially in the winter months, most people spend the bulk of each day — up to 90%* — indoors, according to the U.S. EPA. Unfortunately, whether at home, in the car or at work, indoor air has been shown to be three times more polluted than outdoor air, posing a significant threat to even healthy people.
New research points to an under-appreciated cause of childhood asthma: gas stoves. The study estimates that about one in every eight cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the indoor pollution emitted by gas stoves. The findings are only the latest to highlight the harmful effects of this ubiquitous way of cooking.
Biodegradable transparent wood could soon replace plastics for see-through packaging and biomedical tools, according to a new study. The new renewable and biodegradable material could reduce the strain on the environment and reduce fuel bills by being five times more efficient than glass. Around 400 million tons of plastic waste...
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
About one in eight cases of asthma in children in the US is due to the pollution given off by cooking on gas stoves, new research has found, amid moves by Joe Biden’s administration to consider the regulation, or even banning, of gas cookers sales to Americans. Around a...
Researchers at the University of Cambridge found that insulating attics and walls of existing houses heated with gas don't make much difference in gas consumption. And what little difference there is doesn't last. In England and Wales, 85% of homes are heated with gas. Most are built with cavity wall...
Choose the best infloor heating system. We cover the pros and cons of electric systems and hot water (hydronic) systems for comfort and space heating. Electric are easier and usually cheaper to install. Hydronic are ideal if you already have a boiler. The Benefits of Infloor Heat. Once you shed...
In 2021, Arup and architects Tonkin Liu unveiled their Combined Heat and Power Plant Tower of Light structure in the heart of Manchester in the UK. This nine-storey, 40m-tall tower structure supports and encloses chimneys for the city’s low carbon energy centre. It serves heating to a number of iconic buildings, including The Bridgewater Hall and Manchester Town Hall, with its energy used across a district spanning 2km.
Farmers are to get increased payments for protecting and boosting nature, the Government has announced as it faces pressure to deliver new environmental subsidies.Speaking at the Oxford Farming Conference, Farming Minister Mark Spencer announced up to £1,000 extra cash for English farmers taking nature-friendly steps under the new “sustainable farming incentive” (SFI).There will also be an average increase of 10% in payment rates for farmers who are in Countryside Stewardship agreements for ongoing work such as maintaining bird-friendly seed margins, creating scrub habitat, and managing upland grass areas to provide habitat for bugs and ground-nesting birds.And payments through one-off grants...
According to research from the University of Surrey, it is possible to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and convert it into chemicals that are typically derived from fossil fuels. The technology enables scientists to capture CO2 and transform it into useful substances like carbon monoxide and synthetic natural gas in...
Reducing power to heat the vehicle may increase range for e-vehicles when compared to other climate control systems. Alfdorf, Germany – ZF has developed a heated seat belt option for electric vehicles. This technology allows drivers to reduce the energy used to heat the vehicle — especially in combination with other contact heaters such as a seat heater. During cold weather, the system may increase range by up to 15 percent by reducing the energy required to heat the vehicle’s interior. The ZF heated seat belt is based on a special webbing with integrated heating conductors that minimally increase the thickness of the webbing. This makes integration easier for vehicle manufacturers and offers occupants the same comfort as normal seat belt webbing. The heated belt is designed to provide occupants with a uniform warmth close to their bodies.
The Environmental Protection Agency on Friday proposed new air quality standards to fight dangerous "fine particle" contamination that has been linked to serious health problems like asthma and heart attacks.
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
A worldwide team of scientists meticulously collected data from more than 50 years of seagoing scientific drilling operations to undertake a first-of-its-kind analysis of organic carbon that sinks to the ocean floor and is sucked deep into the globe. Climate Warming Reduces Organic Carbon Burial Beneath Oceans. Because greater water...
