Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Standout Relative Price Strength Stocks to Buy for 2023
As we step into 2023, it is time to focus on good investment opportunities. Last year was a tough one for Wall Street. In particular, the S&P 500 — which tracks the biggest U.S.-listed companies — closed down around 20% in 2022. It was the benchmark’s worst performance in more than a decade and ended a three-year winning streak.
Zacks.com
HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rises 43% in 6 Months: More Room to Run?
HCA - Free Report) have soared 43.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 34.1% growth. The Medical sector and the S&P 500 composite index have declined 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame. With a market capitalization of $70.7 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million.
Zacks.com
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Vermilion Energy (VET) Stock?
VET - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Neogen (NEOG) Rises 7.9% Since Q1 Earnings: What's Driving It?
NEOG - Free Report) have rallied 7.9% compared with the industry's 6.7% rise since its first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings released on Sep 27. The developer and marketer of food and animal safety products has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion. Its earnings in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.3%.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 6th
KNBE - Free Report) : This security awareness company that provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.0% over the last 60 days.
Zacks.com
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2023
(1:00) - Finding Classic Value Stocks For 2023 Portfolio. (30:20) - Episode Roundup: DB, TREE, PSX, PVH, URBN. Welcome to Episode #311 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. Welcome...
Zacks.com
2 Top-Rated Steel Stocks to Buy Now
NUE - Free Report) Nucor stock may be one that got away from investors in recent years as it continued to rise. Currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) the opportunity to get in on the next surge higher could be now. The structural steel, steel bars, steel joists,...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) a Buy Now?
BMY - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this biopharmaceutical company have returned -10% over the past month versus the...
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Medical Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks to Get Standout Returns
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Top Research Reports for Caterpillar, Equinor & GSK
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), Equinor ASA (EQNR) and GSK plc (GSK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
5 Top Recession-Proof Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
The U.S. labor market continues to exhibit strength despite the Federal Reserve’s most aggressive monetary policy in nearly four decades and amid mass layoffs at tech bigwigs such as Amazon and Salesforce, to name a few. The ADP National Employment report showed that private employers in the United States...
Zacks.com
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (AMEH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AMEH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.35, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Dingdong Cayman Limited Sponsored ADR (DDL): Can Its 21.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
DDL - Free Report) shares rallied 21.2% in the last trading session to close at $6.47. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9% gain over the past four weeks. Dingdong’s...
Zacks.com
5 Lucrative PEG-Driven Value Stocks for Investors
In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register a 20.1% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2021. This favorably compares with a 10.5% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) to Boost mRNA Portfolio With OriCiro Buyout
MRNA - Free Report) announced that it entered a definitive agreement to acquire Japan-based OriCiro Genomics (“OriCiro”) for $85 million. The acquisition of OriCiro looks like a strategic fit for Moderna, as the company is focused on expanding and boosting its mRNA-manufacturing capabilities. It expects OriCiro's proprietary technologies to support its portfolio of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines.
Zacks.com
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPLA - Free Report) closed at $222.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.02%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Zacks.com
Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
DAVA - Free Report) closed at $71.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.02%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Zacks.com
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Cardinal (CAH) is a Solid Choice
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry...
Zacks.com
Should iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Be on Your Investing Radar?
IWO - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $9.45 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market. Why Small Cap...
Comments / 0