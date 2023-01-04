ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Mission Nonprofit: Mission Year 2022

Each month, Thurston Community Media (TCMedia)’s Mission Nonprofit connects with local organizations and agencies that are making positive impacts in our communities. This month, Mission Nonprofit host Robert Kam takes us on a journey of some of the nonprofits highlighted over the last 12 months. Mentor Washington. Mentor Washington...
If Your Home or Property Was Damaged Due To Flooding or Wind During December 2022: Submit Your Initial Damage Assessment (IDA)

Thurston County Emergency Management (TCEM) is asking those in areas impacted by recent flooding and wind to submit their initial damage assessments (IDAs), as soon as possible, by contacting TCEM at 360.867.2800 or emailing tcecc.fsc@co.thurston.wa.us. Data collected from the IDAs aids FEMA in its decision on whether or not to...
