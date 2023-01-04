ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Horse shot with arrow in Reidsville returns home from vet, investigation ongoing

By Emily Mikkelsen, Daryl Matthews
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad horse is home from the hospital after she was shot in the neck with an arrow.

Prim was shot last month at Julianne Farms in Reidsville . Ever since then, she’s been receiving treatment. On Tuesday she was able to come home, and her family was overjoyed. Prim will be on “stall rest” for several weeks and is taking antibiotics to make sure she doesn’t get an infection.

She’ll be receiving weekly checkups to make sure her recovery is going smoothly, but her owner thinks that being home will help her recovery.

“It’s going to be a lot of work to have her here and we’re ready for it,” said Brady.

Investigators are still trying to find the person who shot Prim in late December. After her owner noticed the arrow, she immediately called her daughter Julianne, the local vet, and the Rockingham County Sherriff’s department.

The arrow made a 6-inch wide hole in the neck and nearly hit the horse’s vertebrae. Brady said she knows the people in her area and knows that they don’t hunt with bow and arrow.

Investigators have not said if this is hunting related or if Prim was targeted, but they have said it’s an act of animal cruelty that’s being investigated.

The Bradys have started a GOFUNDME to help with the emergency costs.

After her injury, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Danville Area Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person or people who shot Prim. The money comes from the “Earl Merricks Stop the Cruelty Fund.”

Information should be submitted to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232.

