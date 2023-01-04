ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Are there wolves in Maine?

Maine is a big state with a lot of wilderness. It’s no surprise that the answer to, “are there wolves in Maine” is complicated. The answer to that question really depends on who you ask!
Walmart being sued for overcharging customers

walmart exteriorPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you shopped at Walmart recently? If you bought anything, you may want to check your receipts to make sure you were not overcharged. Many items that are not priced correctly, and you want to be sure to not overpay due to any pricing errors.
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
This Maine Hotel Was Named One of the Most Relaxing in U.S.

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. A few years back, I was lucky enough to stay at hotel in Maine with an amazing bed, board games in the lobby, and a ton of books available for guests to read.
Mainers to receive relief checks to offset higher energy costs

(The Center Square) — Mainers will be receiving financial relief to help with skyrocketing energy bills this winter, under an emergency order signed by Gov. Janet Mills Wednesday. The relief plan, which sailed through the state legislature with bipartisan support, will provide one-time payments of $450 to more than 880,000 eligible residents, and pumps tens of millions of dollars into the state's fuel assistance programs and emergency shelter, and short-term housing for the state's homeless population. ...
Highest Paying Retail Jobs

*Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. When you think of high-paying careers, retail might not be the first industry to come to mind. But there are plenty of retail positions out there that offer more than the average salary. If you like customer service, marketing or managing a...
Might Walmart Remove its Plastic Grocery Bags From Florida Stores?

Many retailers are attempting to do their part to reduce waste, and Walmart is no exception. The retailer has announced that it will remove its single-use plastic grocery bags from stores in the following states: Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, and Colorado. There may be a reason that these states were chosen first, as follows:
4 dental acquisitions in December

A Maine dental practice that purchased a clinic to prevent its closure and three other acquisitions that took place in the dental industry in December:. 1. Spear Education, a dental education provider, was acquired by private equity firm Avista Capital Partners. 2. Henry Schein purchased a majority ownership stake in...
Amazon Warehouse Workers Get ‘Big Win’ With New York Law on Quotas

A new law in New York will require companies that operate distribution centers to be more transparent about their work requirements, aiming to protect warehouse workers from possibly unlawful quotas. Gov. Kathy Hochul last week signed the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, which is modeled after a similar, first-in-the-nation law signed in California last year. The New York law calls on companies that employ warehouse workers directly or indirectly, such as Amazon.com and United Parcel Service, to provide those workers with a written description of quotas to which they are subject. In addition, workers cannot be required to meet quotas that prevent them from taking meal and restroom breaks.
