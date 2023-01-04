Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Cloudy skies and snow showers for northern Michigan
(WPBN/WGTU) -- Clouds and light showers for Thursday. Light snow and light rain and maybe some sleet. Not large amounts, maybe up to 2 inches of snow but the roads will be slippery in spots. Highs from 25 to 38 degrees. Mostly 20s in the Upper Peninsula and 30s in the Lower. Light and variable wind 5 to 15 mph.
UpNorthLive.com
Efforts in northern Michigan to protect beech trees from disease
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Beech bark disease is taking over America's beech trees and the plant biologists in Michigan have come together to find a way to fight it. Kirk Acharya at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says this disease came from another country to Michigan killing trees...
UpNorthLive.com
Film highlights Northern Michigan ski culture
NORTHERN MICHGIAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – There may not be much snow on the ground, but we're daydreaming about hitting the ski slopes. That's how one northern Michigan skier felt three years ago after the Covid-19 pandemic brought him back home. "Lake Effect" documents his experience reconnecting with northern Michigan's winters.
UpNorthLive.com
Nordic walking offers Michiganders cross-country alternative
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- You might be used to using northern Michigan trails for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. But with northern Michigan temperatures being above freezing for over a week straight, it's becoming more challenging to get on the trails. Another story: Warm temperatures force ski area to shut down,...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan DNR: Applications for spring turkey hunting season open
LANSING, Mich. — Turkey hunters gearing up for their spring hunt can now apply for their 2023 spring turkey hunting season license, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. 2022 deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Applications are available through Feb. 1, and...
UpNorthLive.com
MDHHS seeks to expand services for survivors of human trafficking
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the most recent data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Michigan ranks seventh in the U.S. for the most human trafficking cases. The hotline reported around 1,200 calls, texts and tips from Michigan in 2021, with around 300 confirmed human trafficking cases across the state. Another...
UpNorthLive.com
All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide
MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
UpNorthLive.com
Stabenow retirement sends earthquake through Michigan, shaking loose slew of candidates
LANSING, Mich. — A political earthquake rocked Michigan awake Thursday morning, as Michigan's Senior Senator Debbie Stabenow announced she would be retiring at the end of her term in 2024. Stabenow, who was born and raised in small town Michigan, earned her political wings in the state legislature, where...
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan politicians react to Stabenow's retirement announcement
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several Michigan politicians have issued statements on Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement. On Thursday, Stabenow announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 and will finish her term in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3, 2025. Prior story: Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she...
UpNorthLive.com
Doctors warn about dangers of children consuming cannabis edibles
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WBPN/WGTU) – A study in the Journal of Pediatrics published by Southern Illinois University shows that between 2017 and 2021, over 7,000 accidental marijuana consumption incidents were reported in children under the age of six. “Certainly concerning, kids are going to naturally thing that they look like...
UpNorthLive.com
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan AG office to conduct 'extensive review' of Ottawa County board actions
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Attorney General is expected to conduct an extensive review into the actions of the Ottawa County Commission, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Jan. 3: Ottawa County board hires former GOP nominee John Gibbs. The office is expected to investigate the Jan. 3 board...
UpNorthLive.com
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
UpNorthLive.com
NJ woman who killed GOP activist husband on Christmas Day claims self defense
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (TND) — A New Jersey woman is claiming self-defense after shooting dead her late husband on Christmas Day. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, is being held in jail after prosecutors said the victim was really lying “naked and in bed” when his wife shot him. Her...
Comments / 0