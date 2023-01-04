ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cloudy skies and snow showers for northern Michigan

(WPBN/WGTU) -- Clouds and light showers for Thursday. Light snow and light rain and maybe some sleet. Not large amounts, maybe up to 2 inches of snow but the roads will be slippery in spots. Highs from 25 to 38 degrees. Mostly 20s in the Upper Peninsula and 30s in the Lower. Light and variable wind 5 to 15 mph.
Efforts in northern Michigan to protect beech trees from disease

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Beech bark disease is taking over America's beech trees and the plant biologists in Michigan have come together to find a way to fight it. Kirk Acharya at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says this disease came from another country to Michigan killing trees...
Film highlights Northern Michigan ski culture

NORTHERN MICHGIAN, (WPBN/WGTU) – There may not be much snow on the ground, but we're daydreaming about hitting the ski slopes. That's how one northern Michigan skier felt three years ago after the Covid-19 pandemic brought him back home. "Lake Effect" documents his experience reconnecting with northern Michigan's winters.
PETOSKEY, MI
Nordic walking offers Michiganders cross-country alternative

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- You might be used to using northern Michigan trails for cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. But with northern Michigan temperatures being above freezing for over a week straight, it's becoming more challenging to get on the trails. Another story: Warm temperatures force ski area to shut down,...
Michigan DNR: Applications for spring turkey hunting season open

LANSING, Mich. — Turkey hunters gearing up for their spring hunt can now apply for their 2023 spring turkey hunting season license, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. 2022 deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Applications are available through Feb. 1, and...
MDHHS seeks to expand services for survivors of human trafficking

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- In the most recent data from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, Michigan ranks seventh in the U.S. for the most human trafficking cases. The hotline reported around 1,200 calls, texts and tips from Michigan in 2021, with around 300 confirmed human trafficking cases across the state. Another...
All Sears Hometown stores to close nationwide

MICHIGAN- All Hometown Sears stores will be closing their doors soon, according to the company's website. The company says every item and every store must go. Sears Hometown locations are all locally owned and operated establishments. Mid-Michigan currently has a location in the Fenton area. To learn more, click here.
Michigan politicians react to Stabenow's retirement announcement

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Several Michigan politicians have issued statements on Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow's retirement announcement. On Thursday, Stabenow announced that she will not run for reelection in 2024 and will finish her term in the U.S. Senate on Jan. 3, 2025. Prior story: Sen. Debbie Stabenow says she...
Doctors warn about dangers of children consuming cannabis edibles

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WBPN/WGTU) – A study in the Journal of Pediatrics published by Southern Illinois University shows that between 2017 and 2021, over 7,000 accidental marijuana consumption incidents were reported in children under the age of six. “Certainly concerning, kids are going to naturally thing that they look like...
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI

