Rockland County, NY

New York Post

NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang

Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
BROOKLYN, NY
caribbeanlife.com

Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly. “I am...
BROOKLYN, NY
stnonline.com

Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York

On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
KIRYAS JOEL, NY
New York Post

Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
nystateofpolitics.com

PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
New York Post

If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state

In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State

There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
New Jersey 101.5

Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender

For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law

The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

