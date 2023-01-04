Read full article on original website
Assemblyman Charles Fall named assistant majority leader
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Assemblymember Charles Fall (D-North Shore/Battery Park) to be assistant majority leader. Heastie officially announced his decision on Friday. In addition to his new duties, Fall will continue serving as the chair of the Subcommittee on Consumer Fraud...
NY Democrats won’t boot GOP Assemblyman Lester Chang
Democrats controlling the New York Assembly will not seek to overturn the result of a Brooklyn race that saw a Republican oust a veteran legislator over a residency snafu. Lester Chang will keep the seat for which he was just sworn in this week after Democrats raised questions about whether he established a legal residency to Brooklyn in time before the November election. “After careful review, the vast majority of our members have significant concerns about the truthfulness of Mr. Chang’s documentary evidence and testimony regarding his compliance with the New York State Constitution,” Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement released late Friday afternoon. “Although it is...
Bichotte Hermelyn appointed to top position in NY State Assembly
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who traces his roots to the Bahamas, has appointed Haitian American Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn as the Majority Whip of the Democratic-controlled New York State Assembly. The Majority Whip is one of several top positions in the New York State Assembly. “I am...
Round Up: Separate School Bus Incidents in New York
On Christmas Day, a 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by a school bus n Kiryas Joel, New York, reported Mid-Hudson News. The school bus involved in the incident is operated by Emes Transportation of Spring Valley and was transporting children on behalf of the Sheri Torah School, a non-public Jewish school that was operating on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Sweet rent-control deal poses a blatant conflict of interest for new Assembly Housing chief Linda Rosenthal
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie this week named Linda Rosenthal to chair the new Housing Committee, which gets her an added $12,500 stipend on top of the new $142,000 base salary — and also sets up a blatant conflict of interest, since she’s lived in a rent-stabilized Upper West Side apartment since 1984. What, did you think rent control was only supposed to help the poor? Fact is, most beneficiaries are well above the poverty line: You typically have to pay someone off to get a rate-stabilized unit. We can’t say exactly what rent Rosenthal pays, but the math (assuming her landlord hiked...
Washington Take Note: Rockland County Legislature Fills Leadership Positions in One Shot
The Rockland County Legislature filled its leadership posts Wednesday night, and unlike the mess down in Washington, it only took them one pass-through to get it all done. Jay Hood was re-elected as Chairman and Aney Paul as Vice Chair…. And that was Lon Hofstein who was re-elected by...
PBA, lawmakers ready for state budget fight over vetoed retirement bill
Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill for a second time that would allow environmental, park and university police be eligible for retirement after 20 years like other police officers in New York. In her veto message, the governor said the legislation was more appropriate for the state budget. Those...
If moderates don’t rally behind Gov. Hochul and her chief judge pick, the hard left will rule the state
In a bid to utterly neuter Gov. Kathy Hochul at the start of her first elected term, the hard left is maneuvering to kill her nomination of Hector LaSalle to become the state’s top judge. It shows that the Democratic Party’s pro-crime, socialist minority is determined to rule New York with an iron hand. If the gambit works, Hochul becomes the first governor in state history to see his or her nominee for chief judge at the Court of Appeals rejected. Such is the Legislature’s gratitude for the ginormous pay hike she just OK’d, and for her willingness to roll...
State Police announce that Major Dennis J. Schager will serve as 38th Troop Commander of Troop G
The New York State Police announce that Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli has appointed Major Dennis J. Schager as the 38th Troop Commander of Troop G. He comes to the position from New York State Intelligence Center at Division Headquarters. Major Schager entered the New York State Police Academy on...
New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York
Here we go again! Health officials are very worried about a brand-new highly contagious COVID variant that's spreading rapidly across the Empire State. A new omicron variant from South Africa has started to spread rapidly across the United States and New York. Health Officials Worried About New COVID Variant In...
'Thrilled To Join This Community': Chappaqua's Hillary Clinton Reveals New Teaching Gig
Hillary Clinton is ready to begin a new chapter in her professional career. Clinton will soon start teaching classes at Columbia University in New York City, according to an announcement by the university on Thursday, Jan. 5. There, she will serve as a professor of practice at the university's School...
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Mega Millions drawing: Two NY tickets win $1M, jackpot climbs to $1.1 billion
There was no Mega Millions winner for the $940 million jackpot on Friday, but two lucky lottery tickets worth $1 million were sold in New York. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. No tickets matched all six numbers,...
Become a New York State Fellow and earn $85K while you train; here’s who qualifies
New York State announced the application period has opened for the 2023 class of Empire State Fellows, a prestigious program that attracts exceptional and diverse talent from the state and across the country to serve in high-level positions in the administration. Since the program began 11 years ago, graduates from...
Remarkable Changes To Law In New York State
There is one thing for certain here in New York State; changes are coming. Whether you are for or against the new laws that will be put in to place, New York State is getting ready to be one of the most progressive and forward thinking states in the country.
Woman fatally struck in New City
Police say a 21-year-old woman was struck by a southbound car just after 5 p.m. while crossing Route 304 by Clearview Road in New City.
Major Change Coming for Two New York Colleges! Will UAlbany Be Impacted?
Two New York state colleges are already getting a jump on their New Year's resolutions. Both schools are going through changes after officially being recognized as universities, as opposed to colleges. It's a great time for both of these institutions, who join an elite group of state university centers here in New York.
Former NJ 101.5 traffic reporter comes out as transgender
For many of us, the new year brings about changes. Changes in how we act, changes in how we live, and resolutions that we hope will make us happier. For Bernie Wagenblast, a former New Jersey 101.5 traffic reporter whose voice was heard by countless commuters on the New York City Subway and PATCO Speedline as well as by travelers who tapped into the information systems at Newark Airport and the PATH, the new year will bring about the biggest change.
Terramation: The Newest Form of Burial for New Yorkers
Thanks to a new bill that was signed by Governor Kathy Hochul over the holiday you can now be buried wherever you like in New York State, once you have been turned into dirt that is. This may sound far-fetched but New York State is the 6th state in the union to permit this type of burial.
New York breaks the right to repair bill as it’s signed into law
The Digital Fair Repair Act enforces a consumers right to repair and refurbish their purchased goods. The version signed into law late last month in NYC included some adjustments that critics say make the bill “functionally useless”. Applicable electronic devices become eligible for coverage on July 1st 2023. Learn more at The Verge.
