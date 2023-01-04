Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
Andalusia Star News
James Donald Mock, Tech Sergeant, U.S. Army Air Corps, WWII
SGT Donald Mock was home for a brief visit with his parents in Andalusia, Alabama, prior to deploying overseas in the war against Japan. He had just completed advanced flight training as an enlisted pilot and was assigned to the 159th Liaison Squadron. On October, 3, 1944, he received a telegram from his commanding officer, Captain Rush Limbaugh [father of the television and radio personality, Rush Limbaugh, Jr.]. The telegram ordered Mock to report to Drew Field, Tampa, Florida no later than midnight, October 6.
Andalusia Star News
Mary Ann Moore Jackson
Mary Ann Moore Jackson was the second child born to Rev. Frank Moore and Savilla Comp Moore in Thurman, Iowa, on Nov. 27, 1930. Mary Ann and her sister, Martha Jane, grew up in parsonages in central east Iowa. Their father, Rev. Frank Moore, died during Mary Ann’s senior year in high school in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Mary Ann took a job working at the local bank in Mt. Ayr. Her sister, Martha Jane, had already struck out to Los Angeles, California, to begin her career. Mary Ann took a train and headed west to join her sister who was working at a bank. Soon after arriving in Los Angeles, a friend of Mary Ann’s convinced her to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and transfer to another bank. While staying at the YWCA, a young airman named Kenneth (Jack) Jackson pulled up to the YWCA and asked for “Betty.” Mary Ann hopped into his 1951 Mercury. On May 1, 1955, Mary Ann and Jack were married in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. They moved to Prichard, Alabama, where Jack worked at Mobile Drydocks, and Mary Ann was a homemaker.
Andalusia Star News
Foy Ray Worley
Mr. Foy Ray Worley, age 81, of Andalusia passed away unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Andalusia Hospital. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m., at The Landing Place Church. Christopher Fowler will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at Stone Lake Gardens with full military rites. Keahey Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Andalusia Star News
Glenn Franklin Taylor
Mr. Glenn Franklin Taylor, 69, of Andalusia, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his residence. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 8, 2 p.m., from Foreman Funeral Home Chapel. Brother Ray Miles will officiate the service. A short visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Andalusia Star News
Red Level begins area schedule with home sweep of McKenzie
Red Level opened up its varsity area basketball schedule with a pair of wins over rival McKenzie at home and recognized senior Elizabeth Cross for reaching 1,000 career points Thursday night. Varsity Girls: Red Level 55, McKenzie 28. Red Level found its groove from the start and took down area...
