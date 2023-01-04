Mary Ann Moore Jackson was the second child born to Rev. Frank Moore and Savilla Comp Moore in Thurman, Iowa, on Nov. 27, 1930. Mary Ann and her sister, Martha Jane, grew up in parsonages in central east Iowa. Their father, Rev. Frank Moore, died during Mary Ann’s senior year in high school in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. Mary Ann took a job working at the local bank in Mt. Ayr. Her sister, Martha Jane, had already struck out to Los Angeles, California, to begin her career. Mary Ann took a train and headed west to join her sister who was working at a bank. Soon after arriving in Los Angeles, a friend of Mary Ann’s convinced her to travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, and transfer to another bank. While staying at the YWCA, a young airman named Kenneth (Jack) Jackson pulled up to the YWCA and asked for “Betty.” Mary Ann hopped into his 1951 Mercury. On May 1, 1955, Mary Ann and Jack were married in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. They moved to Prichard, Alabama, where Jack worked at Mobile Drydocks, and Mary Ann was a homemaker.

