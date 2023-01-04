Read full article on original website
dakotafreepress.com
SOS Monae Johnson Hires Election Denier, Election-Law Violator
It’s bad enough that Monae Johnson booted veteran chief elections officer Kea Warne from the Secretary of State’s office. It’s even worse that Johnson hires Logan Manhart, an extremist twenty-something election denier with no experience working in government and who just last year violated the very election laws that his boss is supposed to oversee:
hubcityradio.com
SD Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley address juvenile justice
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley says he is preparing to pick up on a number of important issues after he is sworn in. He says he has seen needs in juvenile justice. A summer study committee came up with a number of juvenile justice recommendations. Jackley says...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Democrats looking for new leaders
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for a new slate of leaders. Current party Chairman Randy Seiler has announced his retirement. Party Executive Director Berk Ehrmentraut says it will also be a time to reset their priorities. Ehrmantraut says they will focus more on legislative races in...
voiceofalexandria.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in South Dakota
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Madison Daily Leader
Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing
Since its establishment in early 2021, the proposed carbon dioxide pipeline from Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) has been a hot-button issue for county commissions and local landowners. The 2,000-mile pipeline is planned to span across five states (South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska), with 32 partnered ethanol plants...
dakotafreepress.com
SDGOP Spin Blog Unearths Conflict of Interest That Disqualifies Republican Kevin Jensen from Legislature
Republicans will attack anyone who poses even the most remote threat their status quo, including members of their own party. Representative Kevin Jensen (R-16/Canton) is running against Senator John Wiik (R-4/Big Stone City) for chair of the South Dakota Republican Party. Wiik is the party favorite, carrying the endorsement of every elected Republican statewide official and the outgoing chair, Iowa lobbyist Dan Lederman. Jensen stands no chance.
Black Hills Pioneer
SD CEO West welcomes new leadership
SPEARFISH — SD CEO West Women’s Business Center’s mission is to empower women and propel economic development across South Dakota. For just over two years, Carissa Hauck has been a part of South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity (SD CEO) West, and has now taken the helm as the new director.
Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature
The first week of the legislative session is feast and famine for Capitol reporters. The famine is in the mornings when committees are supposed to meet. In that first week, some of them won’t meet at all. Others will meet to “organize.” Few, if any, will make any news that first week. The feast is […] The post Two-and-a-half party system operating in Legislature appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotafreepress.com
Hess: Monae Johnson May Be as Bad as Ravnsborg
Journalist Dana Hess, who quit reporting on Pierre politics last year due to his disgust with dysfunctional Legislative partisanship, says Secretary of State Monae Johnson is another “less than qualified elected official” who has ascended to power on voters’ blind partisanship rather than objective assessment of qualifications:
findplace.xyz
dakotafreepress.com
HB 1003: Eliminate Prison/Jail Cost Estimates for Bills, Leaves Prison/Jail Population Statement Untouched for Initiatives
The Legislature’s Executive Board proposes House Bill 1003, a measure to immediately end the requirement that the Legislative Research Council prepare prison/jail cost estimates to any bill that may affect how many people South Dakota puts behind bars. This requirement popped into law as part of Governor Dennis Daugaard’s omnibus (read: multi-subject, thus illegal) criminal justice reform bill, 2013 Senate Bill 70. This requirement prevents any formal committee or floor votes on bills; sponsors, Watertown chums, and Legislative bosses House Speaker-Elect Hugh Bartels and Senate President Pro-Tempore Lee Schoenbeck are evidently tired of this bureaucracy gumming up their works.
mitchellnow.com
South Dakota Supreme Court upholds case prosecuted by SD Attorney General’s office
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Supreme Court has upheld an attempted first-degree murder conviction. in a case that was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in two jury trials and then. defended on appeal. Derek At The Straight was convicted in August 2021 for shooting...
dakotafreepress.com
Good News: Noem Picks Practicing K-12 Superintendent as Education Secretary! Bad News: It’s Joe Graves.
For the first time in her four years as Governor, Kristi Noem has pulled someone directly from K-12 education to serve as Education Secretary. I’d be excited if it weren’t long-standing Republican flack and crony Dr. Joseph Graves:. Joe has served as Superintendent of the Mitchell School District...
dakotafreepress.com
LRC Raises Estimate of Food-Tax Repeal Savings to $123.9 Million
In its first fiscal note on this initiative, published October 19, 2022, the LRC said repealing the food tax would save grocery buyers $119.1 million. In two and a half months, the LRC’s estimate of the tax savings have increased $4.8 million. (In nudge-wink math, if the estimate were to keep increasing at that rate, then by November 2024, when initiative sponsor Dakotans for Health hopes to call a statewide vote on the food tax repeal, the savings could be over $165 million.)
hubcityradio.com
Marty Jackley address the drug issues in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- As South Dakota Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley prepares to take the oath of office for another four year term, he says there are crime issues he is concerned about. Jackley says the state does have some dollars available for anti-drug education. Jackley says they have a good background...
drgnews.com
Man from Obregon, Mexico, sentenced for drug trafficking in South Dakota
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Viken has sentenced an Obregon, Mexico, man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance in South Dakota. 44 year old Noel Rivera was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison, followed by five years supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
travel2next.com
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
mitchellnow.com
Noem appoints Joe Graves as Education Secretary
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Joe Graves as Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. Joe’s appointment will be effective January 10th. Joe is replacing Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful...
South Dakota responds to criticism, says it answered tribal storm needs
The Rosebud Sioux Tribe issued an emergency declaration in response to recent winter storms, which partially buried homes across the reservation and resulted in at least six deaths
