Tom Petty's estate is selling the late musician's former oceanfront home in Malibu, Calif., for nearly 10 million dollars. TMZ reports that that the 3-bedroom Escondido Beach compound was listed on Dec. 14 and an offer was accepted on Christmas Eve. Apparently there are a few details to be ironed out before the deal is final.

MALIBU, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO