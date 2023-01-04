Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Gains, Why ETH Could Start Another Increase
Ethereum climbed higher and tested the $1,275 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is consolidating gains and might aim a fresh move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum struggled to climb higher above the $1,275 and $1,280 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,230 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Price Falls, Is It A Wise Idea To Short?
The Dogecoin price has remained motionless over the past several weeks. In recent times, due to constant lateral trading, DOGE lost the $0.072 support line. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has dipped nearly 3% on its chart. The meme coin has only moved 0.7% in the last week....
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Depositing Transactions At 4-Year Low, Bottom Signal?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange depositing transactions are now at a 4-year low, indicating that the bottom may be here. Bitcoin 30-Day MA Exchange Depositing Transactions Have Declined. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the metric’s current levels are the same as in Q1 2019....
NEWSBTC
Cardano Whales Start 2023 With Accumulation Trend That Could Be Bullish For ADA
Cardano (ADA) has seen some pretty tragic price action in the last couple of months, which has dragged its price down toward two-year lows. It still continues to maintain this downtrend and is barely moving, just like the rest of the crypto market, but some developments among large ADA investors could see some bullish momentum for the digital asset.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Remains In Bullish Zone For A Push To $18K, Here’s Why
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $17,000 resistance. BTC found support near $16,750 and might soon attempt an upside break above $17,000. Bitcoin is showing bullish signs above the $16,600 and $16,750 levels. The price is trading above $16,750 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is...
NEWSBTC
AVAX Value Drops By 2% Following Grayscale Removal of Avalanche From Large Cap Fund
In its latest quarterly update, Grayscale announced the rebalancing of funds for the fourth quarter of 2022. As part of the rebalancing, Grayscale sold off a certain amount of its Digital Large Cap Fund and dumped its held tokens, including Avalanche Network token AVAX. AVAX has slipped by 2% following...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
NEWSBTC
Quant Explains How Bitcoin MVRV MACD Can Signal Price Trends
A quant has broken down how the Bitcoin MVRV MACD oscillator could be used to check for signals in the price. As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, this metric can help detect both the lows and the highs in the price, as well as the greater trends. The “Bitcoin MVRV” is an indicator that measures the ratio between the market cap and the realized cap.
NEWSBTC
XRP Whales Move Assets As Price Dips, What’s Next?
The crypto market is still recording the swings of the prevailing crypto winter, especially XRP. Most of the assets have not been impressive in their price movements. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the crypto market has pushed the cumulative market cap to around $812.00 billion. This indicated a drop of 0.88% over the past 24 hours.
NEWSBTC
Mt. Gox Payout Deadline Postponed Again, Next Bitcoin Price Dump In 2023?
One concern for Bitcoin investors has taken a back seat in recent weeks and months amid macroeconomic headwinds and crypto-intrinsic contagion effects: the release of recovered BTC from Mt Gox. Originally, users of what was once the largest Bitcoin exchange were supposed to file their claims by January 10, 2023. Shortly after that, payouts were to begin, according to an October statement.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Large Dormant Supply On The Move
On-chain data shows a large amount of old Bitcoin supply has moved in the last few days, something that could be bearish for the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Supply Older Than 2 Years Showed Movement In The Past Week. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a...
NEWSBTC
Cardano: Growing Whales’ Appetite Gives ADA Price More Flavor
Following the overall decline in the crypto market, Cardano recorded a two-year low. The coin fell to $0.24 through a four-week bearish impact. ADA lost over 25% of its value through its fall in December 2022. Volatility remains one of the notable attributes of the crypto industry. Sometimes, the price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Jumps To $17K and Prints Bullish Continuation Signal
Bitcoin price climbed higher above the $16,800 resistance. BTC could rise further if it clears the $17,000 and $17,050 levels. Bitcoin is slowly moving higher above the $16,800 and $16,850 resistance levels. The price is trading above $16,700 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a major bullish...
NEWSBTC
MATIC Advances 6.5% In Last 7 Days – Can It Sustain Gains For Another Week?
The year 2022 saw the value of Polygon’s native token MATIC drop by 64%. But the network started this year on a positive note, with the price shooting up 8% according to the charts. However, can MATIC maintain this momentum?. On-Chain Developments To Play A Big Role For MATIC.
NEWSBTC
10 Best Cryptos to Invest in During Crypto Winter Bear Market 2023
The crypto market took a massive beating in 2022. However, many investors consider this bear market as the perfect opportunity to buy cryptocurrencies at a low price. In this guide, we will take a look at the best coins to invest in during the crypto winter. We have carefully handpicked...
NEWSBTC
Top 8 Cryptocurrency Projects For the Future to Buy in 2023
There are more new crypto projects appearing than ever and blockchain technology is now being used for a plethora of games, payment systems, and much more. To stay ahead of the game, investors are looking for projects that represent the future of cryptocurrency. Bearing this in mind, we’ve carefully selected the best cryptocurrency to invest in for the future, and have included our full analysis in this guide.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Holders Suffer Massive Losses, Here’s How Many Wallets Are In The Red
MATIC’s price looks to be holding up quite well in the market given current circumstances, but given how much the crypto’s price has fallen from its 2021 all-time high price, the vast majority of its holders are still nursing losses from their investments. 80% Of MATIC Investors Suffer...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,300
Ethereum was able to clear the $1,240 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and there might be a move above the $1,300 resistance. Ethereum is moving higher above the $1,220 and $1,240 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,220 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List LongRun (LR) on January 6, 2023
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Jan 4, 2023 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list LongRun (LR) on January 6, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the LR/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on January 6, 2023. As a platform...
NEWSBTC
Rate That Crypto (RTC) Has Ambitions to Break into The Top 30 Like Litecoin (LTC), and Binance Coin (BNB)
Any crypto project’s growth is possible through connecting potential community members and the project. With the huge interest from investors in the ongoing presales, Rate That Crypto (RTC) must be doing something right. When viewing the Rate That Crypto (RTC) mission statement, you will first notice how clear Rate...
Comments / 0