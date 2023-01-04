Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon dispensaries face financial issues due to lack of banking options
Financial regulators in Oregon are investigating an alternative banking business in town that advertised itself as a solution for cash-heavy cannabis companies
Clear Creek announces the death of Oregon’s distilling godfather
McCarthy was in his 70s and considered a father figure by many on the Clear Creek crew.
WWEEK
Oregon Ties With Washington, Trails Only California in Share of Electric Vehicles Sold in 2022, ODOT Says
Drivers in Oregon purchased about 1,000 electric vehicles a month in 2022, tying Washington for the share of auto sales that were electric and trailing only California, the Oregon Department of Transportation says. Monthly sales rose throughout the year, ODOT said. Though increasing, the total number of EVs on Oregon...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
KTVL
Oregon hospitals struggle financially, ask lawmakers to plan for possibility of closures
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems is sounding the alarm on the economic situation facing hospitals across the state. With lawmakers preparing to submit bill drafts ahead of the 2023 legislative session, the OAHHS is asking them to start planning for the worst-case scenario.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab
We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
Smithonian
Adults Can Now Use Magic Mushrooms With Supervision in Oregon
On January 1, Oregon became the first state in the nation to allow adults to use psilocybin, a psychedelic compound found in so-called magic mushrooms. Now, anyone aged 21 and older can legally access psilocybin services in Oregon—which means they’ll be able to consume psychedelic mushrooms under the supervision of a state-certified facilitator.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
WWEEK
State of Oregon Struggles With Transition to New Payroll System
Legacy computer systems can create big headaches, as the state of Oregon learned when the Employment Department’s failed during the early days of the pandemic. The latest glitch is far smaller and affects only state employees, rather than the general public, but is nonetheless significant. On Dec. 1, according...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
New Beautiful Free Camping Spots
This year was full of amazing camping...amazing free camping. All of our favorite spots this year were new to us! We even boondocked in another country. It was Canada, but still, it felt pretty amazing to be able to explore the area while camping for free. Especially since Canada is full of some of the most beautiful places on earth.
Here's how Oregon plans to replace the gas tax as cars go electric
SALEM, Ore. — For Oregonians who drive, chances are that the vehicle they use to get around is much more fuel efficient than models from just a few decades ago — particularly if it's a hybrid or electric vehicle. That's a net positive for drivers and for the...
Sales of gas-fueled vehicles in Oregon to be banned by 2035
Many Oregonians recently heard California create a new rule in August of last year that bans the sale of gas-fueled vehicles by 2035, yet may have missed that Oregon did the same in late December of last year.
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
yachatsnews.com
Watch your mail box! Oregon Treasurer will begin sending checks to people with unclaimed funds
SALEM — Keep an eye on your mailbox, Oregon – the state Treasury is planning to send checks of up to $10,000 to people with unclaimed paychecks, security deposits, tax refunds or other unclaimed property. Treasurer Tobias Read announced this week that the agency will proactively return approximately...
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
