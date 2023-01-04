Read full article on original website
The judges that is allowing these people out on personal recognitions should be REMOVED from the bench. This is why there is a continuous problem w/crimes and shootings. Wake up people , demand these judges to be replaced. This my community too!
Bay Net
Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
Magic Mushrooms, Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By Sheriff During Traffic Stop In Faulkner
What could have been a routine traffic stop led to multiple drug charges for a 29-year-old Indian Head man who was busted with pounds of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced. Damien Jermaine Manning-Smith is facing a host of charges after being stopped for...
Bay Net
Suspects Arrested During Traffic Stop For Illegal Drug And Gun Possession
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 4 at 3:12 p.m., the Neighborhood Enforcement Team was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Patuxent Court in La Plata. During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was located. Further investigation revealed a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well as packaging materials and cash.
Bay Net
No Charges After Gun Confiscated From 12-Year-Old Student At Anne Arundel County School
FORT MEADE, Md. – On January 5, 2023, the School Resource Officer at MacArthur Middle School was notified of a student who had a handgun, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bag at the school. The student is a 12-year-old. Due to the new Juvenile Justice Reform, House...
arlnow.com
Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs
An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Package Theft Suspect In Lexington Park
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at 8:38 am, the suspect removed two Amazon packages that were delivered to a home in Lexington Park. The suspect was...
Police release images of alleged suspect linked to Diamond Trueheart murder
It's been nearly one year since 26-year-old Diamond Trueheart was shot and killed on the parking lot of Catonsville Plaza off Baltimore National Pike.
Bay Net
Man Carrying Handgun Arrested For Violating Protective Order In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 2 at 2:36 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a passenger vehicle for a traffic violation. Initial investigation revealed the driver, Christopher Davon Richardson, 41 of Waldorf, was in possession of a handgun and prohibited from possessing firearms as a condition of a final protective order.
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
NBC Washington
Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast
Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges
A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
fox5dc.com
FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint
Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
Stafford man accused of overturning school bus, flipping car arrested on another DUI
A Stafford man who was charged with reckless driving in a December school bus crash that injured two children and two adults has been charged with another DUI after he crashed his car again on January 4.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Photos show suspects who fatally shot woman in Catonsville
CATONSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police released photos of who they believe are suspects in afatal shooting of a woman almost a year ago. County police said they want to hear from anyone who recognizes the people or the car, a 2000 Acura TL, in the photos. The photos...
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Bay Net
Lusby Woman Wanted After Giving False Statements, Perjury; Possibly In Charles County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the wanted person: Jacqueline Darlene Gardiner (AKA Matthews), age 45 of Lusby. Gardiner is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. A...
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
WJLA
Prince William County police arrest man after indecent exposure at Potomac Mills Mall
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A Manassas man was arrested on Jan. 1, after he allegedly exposed himself to a Hugo Boss store employee and stole merchandise, Prince William County police said. Police said 22-year-old Moses Davon Childs entered the store located in the 2700 block of Potomac Mills Circle...
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
