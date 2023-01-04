ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburg, MD

lisa
3d ago

The judges that is allowing these people out on personal recognitions should be REMOVED from the bench. This is why there is a continuous problem w/crimes and shootings. Wake up people , demand these judges to be replaced. This my community too!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Officers Recover A Pound Of Marijuana And Loaded Guns During Traffic Stop

WALDORF, Md. – On January 1 at 10:58 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Smallwood Drive at Palmer Place for a traffic violation. The officer detected the odor of marijuana, and further investigation revealed that the driver and passenger were in possession of approximately one pound of marijuana, various pills, and two loaded guns.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Suspects Arrested During Traffic Stop For Illegal Drug And Gun Possession

LA PLATA, Md. – On January 4 at 3:12 p.m., the Neighborhood Enforcement Team was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Patuxent Court in La Plata. During the course of the investigation, a loaded handgun with an extended magazine was located. Further investigation revealed a pound of marijuana in the vehicle as well as packaging materials and cash.
LA PLATA, MD
arlnow.com

Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs

An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of December 26 – January 1, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,424 calls for service throughout the community. Attempted Burglary: 22-76170. On December 31, 2022, Deputy Daily responded to the 2500 block of Hallowing Point Road in...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Suspect Arrested in 2019 Murder of 16-Year-Old in Southeast

Police have arrested a suspect in the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old in Southeast, D.C., authorities say. Bernard Eddy, 22, of Suitland, Maryland, was arrested Friday per a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, D.C. police said in a release. On Tuesday, September 10, 2019, police heard shots just after midnight...
SUITLAND, MD
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp deputy arrests Culpeper with multiple aggravated murder charges

A Culpeper man has been arrested by Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris Garcia on five alleged felony charges and one misdemeanor count dating to a December 18, 2021 incident. Zachary Keith Jenkins, 19, was taken into custody at 2 a.m. Friday. He faces the following charges: Aggravated murder – multi-person; Use of a firearm in commission of a felony; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Attempted malicious assault with injury; Malicious shooting into an occupied dwelling; Misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. Jenkins is being held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal. No further details were available at press time but online court records show Jenkins will make his first appearance in Rappahannock County General District Court on Tuesday morning.
CULPEPER, VA
fox5dc.com

FOX5 employee carjacked at gunpoint

Montgomery County Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda on Wednesday night. MCPD responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Elm Street for the report of an armed carjacking around 12:11 a.m. The victim is a FOX 5 employee.
BETHESDA, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

